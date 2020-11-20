Nordstrom Added 45,000 Items to Its Black Friday Sale and Dropped Prices Even Lower
Nordstrom started its Black Friday sale ahead of schedule this year by releasing thousands of deals earlier this week. And because the early drop was already so vast and deeply discounted, we thought we were simply being blessed with extra shopping time. Tonight, however, the retailer known for its major Black Friday blowouts has dropped thousands of additional designer deals and lowered prices of already on-sale items. This is truly what we all deserve after enduring the year that is 2020.
But because this is 2020 we’re talking about, Nordstrom couldn’t just go about things in a straightforward way. There had to be a plot twist. While it originally planned on releasing deals spread out in small batches over the week, at the last minute the retailer decided to leave the drops to Supreme and release all of the deals in one place at one time. What did we do to deserve this?
The great thing about Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale is that it quite literally has something for everyone. Like always, there are plenty of fashion and beauty deals, but the wide range of items — from wardrobe essentials to designer steals — is what makes Nordstrom’s sales sell out instantly. It’s impossible not to find something you feel like you need.
Some of the stand-out deals involve 2020 wardrobe essentials like Ugg boots for under $100 and Zella leggings for just $26. There are also celebrity favorites at low prices we haven’t seen in months. It’s finally the time of year to stock up on Jennifer Aniston-approved Rag & Bone for hundreds of dollars less. Even the famous-people favorite Stan Smith Adidas sneaker is somehow less than $50.
But no Nordstrom sale would be complete without some incredible handbag deals. Right now there’s Kate Spade for under $100 and Tory Burch for under $200. Some unexpected super luxe brands are even included, like Givenchy and its iconic square sunglasses that are now just $158. You can even find discounts on Burberry and Oscar de la Renta. Plus tons of fashion’s favorite 'It' brands like Eckhaus Latta and Rejina Pyo are on sale for the first time in months, and the markdowns continue on celeb-favorite Ganni and Kelly Ripa's go-to sexy dress brand, Reformation.
Nordstrom releasing this many deals so early only proves that Black Friday this year is definitely a marathon. But hey! At least we all get a head start.
Shop the best Nordstrom Black Friday deals below.
Best Handbag Deals
- Kate Spade Roulette Leather Crossbody Bag, $89 (Originally $198)
- The Marc Jacobs Bucket Leather Crossbody Bag, $297 (Originally $495)
- Staud Felix Top Leather Bag, $148 (Originally $295)
- Mansur Gavriel Mini Mini Leather Bucket Bag, $311 (Originally $465)
- Tory Burch Miller Metal Logo Leather Crossbody Bag, $200 (Originally $398)
Best Shoe Deals
- Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers, $48 (Originally $80)
- Ugg Classic Mini Fluff Genuine Shearling Boot, $99 (Originally $160)
- Ganni Studded Canvas Loafers, $200 (Originally $445)
- Sorel Kinetic Sneak High Top Sneaker, $60 (Originally $140)
- Paris Texas Floral Print Bootie, $150 (Originally $610)
Best Clothing Deals
- Zella Moto Ribbed High Waist Ankle Leggings, $26 (Originally $69)
- Rejina Pyo Belted Faux Fur Leather Jacket, $501 (Originally $835)
- Proenza Schouler Double Belt High Waist Stretch Wool Pants, $356 (Originally $890)
- Eckhaus Latta Stripe Cutout Skirt, $291 (Originally $485)
- B Sides Arts Vintage Floral Patchwork Straight Leg Jeans, $255 (Originally $425)
Best Accessory Deals
- Burberry 59mm Polarized Aviator Sunglasses, $178 (Originally $254)
- Prada Cat Eye Sunglasses, $134 (Originally $298)
- Nordstrom 6-Pack Adult Face Masks, $15 (Originally $24)
- Kendra Scott Elisa Birthstone Pendant Necklace, $35 (Originally $50)
- Casetify Classic Grip iPhone X/Xs, Xs Max & XR Case, $11 (Originally $45)
Best Beauty Deals
- T3 Featherweight Folding Hair Dryer, $99 (Originally $150)
- Bobbi Brown Luxe Lipstick, $19 (Originally $38)
- BeautyBio GloPRO Microneedling Regeneration Tool, $149 (Originally $199)
- La Mer Eye Cream, $185 (Originally $235)
- Kiehl's Avocado Nourishing Hydration Mask, $23 (Originally $45)