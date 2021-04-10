This Unsexy Loungewear Trend Is All I’m Wearing This Spring
I'm over sweatsuits. After spending months in "the unofficial uniform of quarantine," I was craving a change — and that change came in the form of an ethereal nightgown that I never would have thought about putting on two years ago. Don't get me wrong, I still appreciate a really good loungewear set, and I've curated a collection of sweatpant-and-sweatshirt combos that I plan on keeping in my arsenal for years. But when an Eileen West nightgown appeared on my doorstep last summer, it was love at first sight.
The floor-length dress, sent by a brand rep, is obviously very pretty. It has thick straps and a sweetheart neckline with touches of lace on each. It makes me feel like a princess even on my worst days: Simply putting it on and doing a spin or two around my room lifts my mood. (If you've had a down day, I say put on your nightgown — even if it isn't nighttime — blast your favorite song, and dance around your living room. It works wonders.)
But this nightgown isn't just pretty — it's comfy, too. A flowy dress like my Eileen West one is more comfortable than a loungewear set because there isn't a waistband digging in, allowing complete freedom of movement. And while nightgowns are designed for sleep, I also wear mine during the day; I just add a swipe of lipstick and some gold hoops.
I honestly don't know what happened to the nightgown over the years, but I really regret not wearing one sooner. I always considered them old and outdated (My grandma wore one! My mom did too!), but boy was I wrong. They're not outdated, they're amazing, and one of my spring goals is to keep growing my nightgown collection.
Nightgowns are basically all I wear now, and I'm begging you to wear one, too. Shop some of my favorites below — I pinky-promise you'll love them.
