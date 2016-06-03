Get to Know the 8 New "It" Swimwear Brands of the Summer

A new season calls for new swimsuits—from new swimwear brands. As much as we love our tried-and-true classics, there's something about the allure of a fresh look that's completely irresistible. The latest wave of swimwear designers (some newly launched, some who have steadily gained momentum in just a year) has the swim world abuzz, with an introduction to sleek, minimalist silhouettes, frills-free basics, and reversible archictectural pieces that also boast high-performance fabrics.

One of our favorites? Designer Alexandra Alvarez of Alix, the mastermind behind Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian West's favorite bodysuits, has built on her talent for designing one-pieces and brought them from the streets to the beach with cool convertible designs and a fun color palette. And it's not just the designs we can't get enough of. Bikyni, an online-only brand that launched last year, has a genius mixing-and-matching tool that's highly addictive (you've been warned).

If you're looking to break out of your swim rut, scroll through to see (and shop!) the 8 swimwear brands that are making one helluva stylish splash this summer.