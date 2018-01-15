The Best Mid-Size Gold Hoop Earrings To Buy Now

peter jordan/Alamy Stock Photo
Elana Zajdman
Jan 15, 2018 @ 2:00 pm

Hoops earrings go way back. And we aren’t referring to your grandmothers’ (but we bet those are amazing, too). We're talking about centuries back—to around 2600 B.C. when they were the earring of choice for Sumerian women. One thing’s for sure, they have certainly evolved since then. We have seen all sizes fall in and out of trend over the decades, from the larger-thicker versions in the '70s and '80s to the really oversized and skinny designs in the '90s and early 2000s.

Currently, we can’t get the mid-size gold versions off our mind. If you want to make a statement with your hoops, we urge you to turn to twisted or textured versions. If your style is more classic and minimal, try a shiny true-round pair. Whatever look you are going for, one thing is certain: You don’t want to put anything else in your ears. See below, for a roundup of our favorites to buy online.

1 of 7 Courtesy

14K Gold Hoops

Pair these with a chunky-knit turtleneck. 

Kohl's $275 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

14K Gold Hoop Earrings

Wear these with a low bun for maximum impact.

Sphera Milano $215 (Originally $439) SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

True-Round Hoop Earrings

Wear these with your favorite bold lip– the shinier the better!

Argento Two $78 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

10K Twisted Gold Hoop Earrings

Wear with an asymmetrical top for a sexy touch. 

Belk $330 (Originally $550) SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

18K Gold Textured Hoop Earrings

Try a center part when you rock these. 

Roberto Coin $1,500 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

Classic Hoop Earrings

Minimal hoops that will look amazing with your hair down. 

Saks Fifth Avenue $80 (Originally $159) SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

18K Gold Flat Hoop Earrings

Timeless hoops done right. Thank you, Ippolita. 

Ippolita $1,295 SHOP NOW

