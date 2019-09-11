Ashley Graham Asked for Help Finding Maternity Workout Leggings —These 4 Are Highly Rated

Image zoom ASHLEYGRAHAM/INSTAGRAM

It's hard for me to imagine a world without leggings. I mean, I wear them on the weekends while running errands, I wear them to the gym — heck, I've even managed to get away with wearing them to work. So when Ashley Graham put out a request on Instagram for help finding a great pair of maternity workout leggings, I couldn't ignore her plea.

Graham's request went beyond finding a pair of maternity leggings to wear with her workout tops. She also asked for specific styles, writing underneath the photo, "Need pregnancy workout pants that go above my belly and are durable! And I want fun colors!! I have plenty of black."

I hear you, Ashley. No woman should be forced to go through life without an amazing pair of leggings. To make things easier for all pregnant women, I've gathered some of the best maternity workout leggings below.

Best Full-Length Maternity Leggings

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: Girlfriend Collective Full-Length Maternity Leggings, $88; nordstrom.com.

Here's an eco-friendly option. The brand uses recycled water bottles to create its soft, comfortable maternity leggings. They are also made with a moisture-absorbing fabric, so any sweat will dry quickly. I know you might be thinking $88 for a pair of leggings is a little pricey, but these are much more durable than your average leggings. If you're really in a shopping mood, check out the matching sports bra that comes with extra support to complete your gym-ready look.

Best Maternity Leggings With Pockets

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: Maacie Capri Yoga Pants with Pockets, $13-$20; amazon.com.

These super-soft, high-waist maternity leggings are as functional as they are cute thanks to side pockets that can hold a phone or keys. The ridiculously low price doesn't hurt, and you can get free two-day shipping if you have an Amazon Prime account.

Best Maternity Yoga Leggings

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: Old Navy Maternity High-Waist Yoga Leggings, $26; oldnavy.com.

Don't forget about the tried-and-true brands that have been there for different body shapes for years. Old Navy has a collection of maternity workout leggings in a ton of colors, including this tie-dye design. Whether you’re taking a prenatal yoga class or simply want something comfortable to move around in, this pair checks all of the boxes. Sizes go up to a XXL.

Zella Mamasana Live in Maternity Leggings

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: Zella Mamasana Live in Maternity Leggings, $65; nordstrom.com.

Expectant moms are replacing their go-to leggings with this growing-belly-friendly pair. There are hundreds of five-star reviews on the brand’s items and their maternity workout clothes are just as popular. This style gets high marks thanks to its thicker, soft-to-the touch fabric.