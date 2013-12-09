The 2013 Style 100: The Best Looks and Trends of the Year

Joe Stevens/ Retna; Courtesy Photo (4); Jennifer Graylock/WireImage
InStyle Staff
Dec 09, 2013

Restraint? So 2012, Hal Rubenstein writes in InStyle's December issue. No where was this more evident than on the runway, where designers showed off brazen colors, bold graphics, and lots of leather. What's more, we couldn't get enough of the drama on TV (hello, Scandal), the big screen (like in Baz Luhrmann's deco-drenched film, The Great Gatsby), and in our newsfeeds. (The term "twerking" blew up so much it was added to the Oxford Dictionaries Online.) Frankly, we're surprised we were able to narrow it all down to just 100 moments.

From royal maternity clothes and orange lips to green nails and selfies, see the looks, trends, and pop culture moments that defined 2013. If you don't want to miss a thing next year, subscribe to InStyle now to keep up with all the fashion, hair, makeup, and style trends you'll need to know about in 2014.

1 of 100 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

No.1. Reese Witherspoon in Louis Vuitton

At the 2013 Oscars, the Academy Award winner dazzled in a bright blue gown with a black trim along the neckline. See more of her best looks.
2 of 100 George Pimentel/WireImage

No.2. Tilda Swinton in Chanel

As she often does, Swinton bucked red carpet tradition by wearing a tailored Chanel jacket with white wide-leg trousers to the 66th Annual Cannes Film Festival. See more of her high risk looks that came with a high reward.
3 of 100 Warner Bros. Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

NO.3. Gatsby’s Razzle-Dazzle

We could make a case for Tiffany amp Co.’s being a leading player in Baz Luhrmann’s deco-drenched film, as ropes of pearls and diamond tiaras stole scene after scene. (And, for a period of time, the jeweler’s famed Fifth Avenue windows in N.Y.C. Better than popcorn: Ordering ‘Gatsby’-inspired pieces of jewelry, apparel and more.
4 of 100 Karwai Tang/WireImage

NO.4. A Surfeit of Selfies

We bet the snap Bradley Cooper is taking at Wimbledon with Gerard Butler (both oh-so-adorable in a gray Paul Smith London suit and a Boss blue blazer) isn’t sharp. But that won’t stop him—or millions of others—from treating his smartphone like a scrapbook of his whereabouts. Still learning to perfect the self-portrait? Take our Selfie 101.
5 of 100 Jorg Greuel/Getty

NO.5. Scandinavia

Stockholm—land of blond exoticism, jazzy clubs, and daring cuisine at hot spots like Frantzen and Gastrologik—has the allure of Paris. Go. Now. Can’t make it? Find a few celebrity chef-recommended hot spots a little closer to home instead.
6 of 100 Courtesy Photo

NO.6. Design Your Own Manolos

Manolo Blahnik’s made-to-order BB shoes (inspired by Brigitte Bardot) are available online from Neiman Marcus for $595. It’s maybe the sexiest virtual show ever.
7 of 100 Imaxtree

NO.7. Céline Plaid

After 21 fall looks in crisply cut neutrals hit the runway, Phoebe Philo’s blazing plaid warp coat appeared, as dynamic as lightening caught in a prism. See this and more of ‘InStyle’ Fashion Director Cindy Weber Cleary’s favorite fall 2013 looks from Fashion Week.
8 of 100 Time Inc. Digital Studios

NO.8. Phillip Lim Hits Target

On Sunday, September 15, this $45 3.1 Phillip Lim for Target bag went on sale along with his $80 trench and $30 graphic top, all echoing Lim’s designer collection. By Monday, if you went to your local Target, all you probably came home with was laundry detergent! Even Lim himself was shocked by the response.
9 of 100 ABC/VIVIAN ZINK

NO.9. Kerry Kicks Up a ‘Scandal’

As Olivia Pope, Kerry Washington shines in a role as delicious as her real-life smile. She’s chic too, dressed in the likes of Burberry, Escada, Gucci, Michael Kors, and Tom Ford. See more of her onscreen looks, and get insider info on the thought process behind each from the show’s costume designer.

10 of 100 Gavin Bond/NBC

NO.10. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Host the Globes

Too often, expectations lead to a letdown. Not this time. Our award for smart, funny, and beautiful hosts goes to Fey and Poehler. And thanks to them, we have another reason to look forward to 2014 and 2015’s shows.
11 of 100 Getty

NO.11. Brooklyn

First it was the food. Then the new parks. Now, from Boerum Hill to Bushwick, Brooklyn is way cooler than Manhattan’s FiDi, Noho, or ViVa.
12 of 100 Doug Peters/PA Photos/ABACAUSA.COM

NO.12. Anne Hathaway in Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci

The actress wore a demure dress by the design house to host the 2011 Oscars, and then went full-on glam in this backless gown at the world premiere of ‘Les Miserables’ in London. (She later scooped up the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film, where she shaved off her trademark luscious long locks.) See more of her best looks.
13 of 100 Time Inc. Digital Studio

NO.13. Brouges

The appropriation of menswear classics escalated with brashly colored and highly ornamented brogues by companies like AGL and Cole Haan and designer Christian Louboutin, making plain ol’ flats look, well, so flat. See more of our favorite shoes—from flatforms to sporty spikes—from 2013.
14 of 100 Chris Jackson/Getty; REUTERS/John Stillwell; James Whatling/Splash News

NO.14. Kate Bumps Up Maternity Style

The Duchess of Cambridge’s became ever lovelier as her baby bump grew, thanks to a wardroom that was tailored, English, and always surprising, we chronicled it every step of the way. Her one constant accessory: a bewitching radiance, even at her first post-baby appearance (far right).
15 of 100 Heather Wines/CBS /Landov

NO.15. NPH’s Tony Style

Armed with cheeky lyrics, a mischievous twinkle, and a sharp gray Calvin Klein Collection tux, Neil Patrick Harris celebrated the Tony Awards’ return to Radio City Music Hall with an opener that was “bigger” and better than most Broadway production numbers. Check out some of our favorite looks from this year’s show.
16 of 100 Monty Brinton/CBS /Landov

NO.16. Anna Faris in ‘Mom’

In the CBS sitcom, our fave House Bunny sheds her sexy Monique Lhuillieresque persona for mom jeans and button-downs in a lovably vulnerable performance. Even so, we still love to see her in designer dresses.
17 of 100 JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty

NO.17. Kelly Clarkson Is ‘O Beautiful’

On inauguration Day, Beyonce and Jennifer Hudson serenaded the POTUS, but the roar was for Kelly Clarkson’s “My Country ‘Tis of Thee.” Listen to it now.
18 of 100 Jason Merritt/Getty

NO.18. Lucy Liu in Carolina Herrera

The actress went super-feminine in a blue floral gown by the designer at the 2013 Golden Globes. See more of our favorite of Liu’s looks and from the awards show.
19 of 100 Lester Cohen/WireImage

NO.19. Amy Adams in Oscar de la Renta

At the 2013 Oscars, Adams—nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in ‘The Master’—chose a gorgeous gown with a beaded bodice and tulle-embellished skirt. See more of our favorite looks from Oscar night.

20 of 100 Time Inc Digital Studios

NO.20. The Bulgari Serpent Watch

As irresistible as the snake that lured Eve, the jeweler’s signature coil has a new 18kt pink-gold skin and winds round your wrist till it faces you with 228 diamonds. Tempted? Sofia Vergara and Rachel Weisz were, and the reptilian trend has since taken off. (Starting at $5,150 at bulgari.com).
21 of 100 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

NO.21. Quvenzhané Wallis and Emmanuelle Riva

These two: one, the youngest ever nominated in the Oscar best actress category at age 9, for ‘Beasts of the Southern Wild’; the other, the oldest at age 86, for ‘Amour.’ OK, so Jennifer Lawrence actually won, but these gifted artists prove that talent, charm, and magic are blind to time.
22 of 100 Time Inc. Digital Studios

NO.22. Cronut Madness

The line forms at 6 a.m., two hours before N.Y.C. chef Dominique Ansel opens his SoHo bakery, for the fried croissant-like dough filled with creme and then glazed. The pastry’s name is trademarked. (As Victoria Beckham found out the hard way.) Its recipe, a secret. The calorie count is guesstimated at over 500; the cost, $5. Is a cronut worth it? Try one. Then wake us up if it is.
23 of 100 Donato Sardella/Getty; Imaxtree; Dave M. Benett/Getty

NO.23. The White Tuxedo

The menswear trend found new life for spring 2014. From L-R: Stella McCartney opted out of classic black and instead sent down tailored pieces washed in a much lighter hue. Tilda Swinton (in Timothy Everest) adopted the look on the red carpet, pairing her cream-colored suit with an optic white button-down and pumps. While donning a tuxedo (let alone one in all white) can be intimidating, take a cue from Nicole Richie and feel out the trend with a white tuxedo blazer first. Shop the look.
24 of 100 BEImages/Jim Smeal; Imaxtree; Jennifer Graylock/WireImage

NO.24. Rainbow Leather

It’s official. Leather has severed ties with its tough, biker origin. From L-R: Consuelo Castiglioni had the right idea, making over the classic material with a rainbow spectrum of colors on the Marni runway. Kerry Washington (in Marc by Marc Jacobs) managed to make her red-hot leather shift look both sexy and ladylike. Aim for key colorful leather pieces that you can seamlessly ease into your wardrobe rotation, like Olivia Munn’s forest-green moto jacket. Shop the look.
25 of 100 Rob Kim/Getty; Imaxtree; Venturelli/WireImage

NO.25. Animal Patterns

Look to the animal kingdom for inspiration: leopards, zebras, giraffe-anything goes. From L-R: Christopher Bailey speckled Burberry Prorsum’s iconic silhouettes in leopard spots, and Ziyi Zhang (in Giambattista Valli Couture) earned her style stripes in zebra print. For a more casual approach, copy Coco Rocha’s look with snow leopard print skinnies-they’re neutral enough to go with everything. Shop the look.
26 of 100 Matt Sayles/Invision for THR/AP; Imaxtree; Christopher Polk/Getty

NO.26. Modern Florals

Yes, florals do readily call to mind springtime blooms, but the too-sweet motif is a thing of the past. Modern-day florals still embody femininity, but they’re bolder, moodier and graphic. From L-R: The trend has blossomed everywhere, from the Rochas runway to the red carpet a la Adele in (Valentino Couture). See why we love the trend and how to wear it.
27 of 100 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; Imaxtree; Robert Rosano/startraksphoto.com

NO.27. Graphic Black and White

From crafty color blocking as seen on the Narciso Rodriguez runway (pictured, left), to strategically placed abstract lines on the red carpet, as seen on Julianne Moore (middle, in Tom Ford), it’s clear that the quintessential color combo will never go out of style. For an everyday look, find outfit inspiration from Rose Byrne’s graphic black-and-white print top that she paired with dark skinnies (pictured, right). Shop the look.
28 of 100 Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com; Imaxtree; Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Retna

NO.28. Flame Dresses

Blaze the trail-literally. Perhaps that was the thinking behind Diane von Furstenberg’s runway look, or Rihanna’s stunning Azzedine Alaia gown, or Kate Beckinsale's draped Donna Karan dress. All we know for sure is that these looks are hot, hot, hot. Look for dresses in flowy scarlet-red fabrics that seem to emulate the flickering flame of fire. See more reasons why we love the look.
29 of 100 Time Inc. Digital Studios

NO.29. On Our Lips

Dramatically hued clothes can’t go it alone. You could do red, but why not pucker up with a can’t-miss orange (MAC Cosmetics lipstick in Morange) or ox-blood (Nars Semi Matte lipstick in Scarlet Empress)? Plus, get more makeup artist-approved dark lip picks.
30 of 100 Michael Buckner/Getty; Keystone/Getty

NO.30. Liz’s Gems

When a star in the Milky Way dies, you still see its light for years. When one of Hollywood’s big starts passes, her film roles shine forever. In Elizabeth Taylor’s case, so does her jewelry. Julianne Moore wore the 85-carat emerald piece, given to Taylor by Richard Burton in the '60s.
31 of 100 Kevin Winter/Getty

NO.31. The New Fred and Ginger?

Dancing in the dark returned to this year’s Academy Awards with a graceful number by Channing Tatum and Charlize Theron. Watch it here at the 9:20 mark.
32 of 100 Imaxtree (2)

NO.32. Dior’s Florals

Raf Simons’s first ready-to-wear collection for Christian Dior at Paris Fashion Week for Spring 2014 blossomed with a finale of printed skirts that redefined modern romance. Sneak a peek at our Style Director Melissa Rubini’s photo diary to see what else she loved that week.
33 of 100 Courtesy Photo

NO.33. “Blurred Lines”

Maybe you loved it. Perhaps you hated it. Well, the video anyway. And we won’t even discuss the VMAs. But you can’t deny that the Robin Thicke/Pharrell Williams/T.I. ditty was the song of the summer, as ubiquitous as sunblock.
34 of 100 Steve Granitz/WireImage

NO.34. Jane Fonda in Atelier Versace

At the 2013 Oscars, the 75-year-old actress showed off her fit frame in an attention-grabbing canary yellow long-sleeved gown. It should come as no surprise that Fonda has always been this stunning, as evidenced by this retrospective.
35 of 100 Nick Harvey/WireImage; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Lisa OConnor/Splash News; Chris Polk/Wireimage; Steve Granitz/WireImage; Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage; Donato Sardella/WireImage

NO.35. My, How They’ve Grown

Not all child stars wind up as bewildered as Alice in Wonderland. Happily, these four talented kids are blossoming beautifully right before our eyes. From top to bottom: Emma Watson, Selena Gomez, Kiernan Shipka, and Hailee Steinfeld.
36 of 100 Chip Somodevilla/Pool/startraksphoto.com

NO.36. A Vote for Fashion

On Inauguration Day, Michelle Obama dazzled us by donning an unexpected yet supremely elegant Thom Browne coat, a jeweled J.Crew belt, and Reed Karkoff high-heeled boots.
37 of 100 Mike Marsland/WireImage; RDImages/Epics/Getty

NO.37. Royal Bow

If anyone still thinks that pre-fall collections rate minor notice, Karl Lagerfeld banished that notion, presenting a luxuriously layered, plaid-and-ruffle-laden Chanel extravaganza at Edinburgh’s Linlithgow Palace, former home to Mary, Queen of Scots.
38 of 100 Joshua Roberts/Bloomberg via Getty

NO.38. Liberty and Marriage for All

Full endorsement was sidestepped, but by nixing DOMA, the Supreme Court allows the federal government to recognize same-sex marriage.
39 of 100 Time Inc. Digital Studio

NO.39. Duffle Shuffle

Hedi Slimane adapted his own smart travel case for both men and women as his first signature bag for Saint Laurent. See how the French fashion designer has revolutionized the iconic label since joining the company as creative director in 2012.
40 of 100 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Time Inc Digital Studios

NO.40. All Lacquered Up

Nail art sill has its place, but polish is pointing toward the light. White or minty green (like Zoya’s Neely shade, pictured) made more sense with spring’s fashion flurry of icy pastels and verdant prints. See some of our favorite colors for the fall season.
41 of 100 Netflix

NO.41. “Orange Is the New Black”

It’s not the shade of the prison garb that rivets us. In this Netflix series, create Jenji Kohan populates a world behind bars with heartbreaking and hilarious women who are unforgettable. As addicting as the series is, there’s one thing series star Taylor Schilling wants less of: the color orange in her wardrobe.

42 of 100 Jeff Vespa/WireImage

NO.42. Rose Byrne in Calvin Klein Collection

At the 2013 Emmys, Rose Byrne made us blush with envy over her two-piece, petal-pink custom Calvin Klein gown, and we were lucky enough to hang with star and her stylist as her glamorous Emmys look came together.
43 of 100 Lionel Hahn/AbacaUSA/startraksphoto.com

NO.43. Julianna Margulies in Reed Krakoff

‘The Good Wife’ actress branched out in white column gown with black vine-like accents at the 2013 Emmys. See some of our favorite looks from her Emmy-nominated show.

44 of 100 Picture Perfect/REX USA

NO.44. Elisabeth Moss in Andrew Gn

We were mad for the ‘Mad Men’ star’s black and white gown, which looked decidedly modern when paired with a bold red lip. See some of our favorite looks from her 1960-set show.
45 of 100 Courtesy Gomadic

NO.45. Let Your iPod Catch Some Rays

Not an outlet for miles and you’re about to run down your time on Candy Crush. At the beach, on a picnic, or a round the corral (yee-haw!), open your Gomadic solar-panel briefcase, plug the device into its USB port, and swipe those sweets. Plus, see some of our favorite futuristic beauty gadgets.
46 of 100 Imaxtree

NO.46. Prada’s Striped Dress

A Bare shoulder. A flash of lingerie. Film noir rendered in color. Miuccia Prada’s fall collection was a blockbuster. Read more reasons why we loved the look of this disheveled chic line.
47 of 100 Dana Edelson/NBC; Ira James/NBC

NO.47. Justin Brings Justin Back

Suddenly JT was everywhere: a week with Jimmy Fallon, hilarious on ‘SNL,’ suave at the Grammys, all to promote ‘The 20/20 Experience, Part 1.’ His encore? ‘The 20/20 Experience, Part 2’ and the film ‘Inside Llewyn Davis.’ Oh, and that cute matching ensemble with wife Jessica Biel.
48 of 100 Getty

NO.48. Marc Jacobs Leaves L.V.

He played the “can you top this?” game and always did. Artist collaborations generated wait lists. Each collection made us drool. Shows with a carousel and a locomotive were stunning. After 16 years, March Jacobs leaves Louis Vuitton on top. See his five best moments while with the line.
49 of 100 James Whatling/Splash News

NO.49. Brave and Beautiful Angelina Jolie

In a heartfelt, incisive call-to-action essay in ‘The New York Time,’ Angelina Jolie revealed her proactive approach to breast cancer. A few weeks later, she made her first public appearance since announcing her double mastectomy, and looked as stunning as ever.
50 of 100 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

NO.50. Twerking

It’s really not new. It’s cited in ‘90s songs (and now the Oxford Dictionaries Online) and demonstrated in numerous online videos. And while you scoff, it’s not that easy to do. But if you can, why not shake it like Miley did at the VMAs?
51 of 100 Gregory Pace/BEImages

NO.51. Cyndi Lauper’s True Colors

She’s a crack Broadway lyricist, winning a Tony her first time out for the songs in the hit musical ‘Kinky Boots.’ See the party photos from the awards.
52 of 100 Larry Busacca/PW/WireImage

NO.52. Beyonce Runs the World

From her on-tour fashion show to her dramatic crop, Beyonce ruled the world this year. For her “The Mrs. Carter Show,” she choose looks from both well-known and unheralded designers, such as DSquared2, Emilio Pucci, Julien Macdonald, The Blonds, and Ralph amp Russo.
53 of 100 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

NO.53. Michelle Dockery in Prada

The Emmy-nominated actress won raves on the awards show’s red carpet in a two-toned Prada dress and Fred Leighton jewels. See more of her best looks.
54 of 100 Rob Latour for LE / Splash News

NO.54. Mila Kunis in Dolce & Gabbana

At the ‘Oz Great and Powerful’ premiere in L.A., the actress showed up in a stunning lace ecru-colored dress and clicked her heels home in silver Christian Louboutin peep-toes. See how Kunis and her ‘Oz’ costars Rachel Weisz and Michelle Williams took over our March 2013 issue.
55 of 100 Neilson Barnard/Getty

NO.55. Gwyneth Paltrow in Ralph Lauren Collection

The actress looked the part for her appearance at the Tiffany amp Co. Blue Book Ball in New York City. She wore a steely blue silk gown complimented by silver makeup and—what else?—diamonds from Tiffany. See more of her best looks.
56 of 100 Courtesy Photo

NO.56. Lego My Clutch!

The ever-curious Karl Lagerfeld raids the toy box. But at $9,900 per Chanel Plexiglass bag, you might not want your kids playing with it.
57 of 100 MediaPunch Inc/Rex USA

NO.57. Mariah Carries It Off

At a New York benefit concert for Superstorm Sandy victims, the songstress serenaded fans with a dislocated should in an Avolinad dress and matching sling. Her black sequined version even inspired us for Halloween.
58 of 100 Courtesy Photo

NO.58. Jerusalem

Chef Yotam Ottolenghi grew up in Jewish West Jerusalem. Chef Sami Tamimi, his friend and co-owner of their four restaurants, was raised in a Muslim neighborhood of East Jerusalem. Their cookbook spans the flavors of the city’s Arab, Armenian, Jewish, and Muslim sections, realizing the harmony that their hometown cannot cook up.
59 of 100 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

NO.59. MoMA’s “Rain Room”

Even though it was pouring inside, you didn’t need an umbrella! But you did need to wait four to five hours to get in. Using a digital technology, Random International’s haunting yet serene installation allowed people to walk through and never get we, prompting wonder, giggles, tears sometimes, and raves from everyone who stayed dry.
60 of 100 Larry Busacca/Getty

NO.60. Karlie Kloss

The top model hit the 2014 runways with her trademark locks lopped and styled by hair guru Garren. It was one of the most versatile cuts of the year, and others soon bobbed in stride. See more dramatic cuts of 2013, and read about Kloss’s style secrets.
61 of 100 Courtesy Photo

NO.61. Oprah Winfrey

For the cover of ‘O’ magazine’s hair issue, the media icon donned a wig weighing more than 3 pounds. She said via Twitter, “Love this cover so much, I’m making it my new avatar.”

62 of 100 Catwalking/Getty

NO.62. Stepping Out

To present his spring 2014 collection, Rick Owens turned to stepping, a fierce, choreographed routine perfumed with a signature “grit face” grimace. Some of his warrior women were sorority sisters from such schools as Howard University and University of Maryland, College Park. After months of rehearsal, they showed how clothes can really move—and that sisterhood is powerful.
63 of 100 Imaxtree

NO.63. Marc Jacobs’s Pajamas

In addition to taking bows in them three times, the designer sent his silk PJs out for sleepwalking this fall. We, meanwhile, were inspired to try the look in real life.
64 of 100 Courtesy Photo

NO.64. The Feedie App

Make pics of your meal count. Shared shots on the Lunchbox Fund-created app can turn into donations to pay for meals for children in South Africa. (Free on iTunes for iPhone users.)
65 of 100 Courtesy Photo

NO.65. Hanging on Vines

The six-second videos can be hilarious or, like Samsung’s trampoline-to-pool sketch, clever. But a four-minute compilation of Vines by Airbnb is simply divine!
66 of 100 Mike Marsland/WireImage

NO.66. Nicole Kidman in Dior Haute Couture

At the Cannes Film Festival, the actress caught our eye in an embroidered pale pink silk organza bustier evening dress with matching Dior shoes. See more of her best looks.
67 of 100 Mike Marsland/WireImage

NO.67. Jessica Chastain in Giorgio Armani

The custom copper-hued Armani gown Chastain wore to the 2013 Oscars featured a mesh overlay of white sequins and Swarovski crystals. See more of her best looks.
68 of 100 Courtesy Photo

NO.68. Lanvin Makes a Statement

Why wear your heart on your sleeve when Alber Elbaz has devised a delicious way to hang your feelings around your neck in brass and faux pearls? See more must-have statement accessories.
69 of 100 Getty

NO.69. The Eerie Garden

Almost as soon as he moved to the House of Dior, designer Raf Simons proclaimed it the home of streamlined but glorious romance. But for spring 2014, he added a jagged edge to Dior’s uncommonly pretty silhouette, giving it the allure of the unexpected, in a wonderland that was lush yet slighting menacing.
70 of 100 Courtesy Photo

NO.70. Medusa Mania

Migos and Drake’s rhythmic rap, with its “Versace, Versace” hook closed the designer’s spring 2014 show loudly enough to rattle all the Google glasses in the vicinity. Have a listen.
71 of 100 Justin de Villeneuve/Getty

NO.71. The Year’s Must-See Art Show

We were Aladdin Sane about the ‘David Bowie Is’ exhibit at London’s Victoria and Albert Museum.
72 of 100 Jason Merritt/Getty

NO.72. Emily Blunt in Miu Miu

At the 2013 Critic’s Choice Awards, the actress wore a cream dress with a crystal-studded neckline that was complimented by Graziela jewels and strappy metallic Prada sandals. See more of Blunt’s best looks.
73 of 100 Franziska Krug/Getty

NO.73. Zoe Saldana in Calvin Klein Collection

While in Berlin promoting her film ‘Star Trek Into Darkness,’ Saldana wore a gray dress from the designer’s fall 2013 collection with a pair of nude Jimmy Choo sandals. See more of our favorite looks for the star.
74 of 100 Time Inc Digital Studio

NO.74. Designing Beauty

Marc’s tints are intense and moody. Michael’s are a must for parties. Jason’s are subtle and shimmery. Alber’s are sure to make your lashes lush. Clockwise from top left: Marc Jacobs Beauty Enamored Hi-Shine nail lacquer in Sally ($18 sephora.com); Jason Wu for Lancome Color Design Infinite 24H eye shadow in Timeless Taupe ($25 nordstrom.com); Michael Kors Lip Luster in Siren ($24 michaelkors.com); Lancome Show by Alber Elbaz Hypnose Drama mascara in Extra Black ($27 sephora.com).
75 of 100 Frazer Harrison/Getty; Dan MacMedan/WireImage; Tommaso Boddi/WireImage; Stephen Lovekin/Getty

NO.75. Tom Ford for Everyone

No one needed Jay Z to rap about Tom Ford to know his influence: The designer is a walking advertisement for his preferred brand of tailoring—knife-edged, lean-waisted, sharp-lapelled. To wit, from L-R: Bradley Cooper, Brad Pitt, Eddie Redmayne, and Jay Z.
76 of 100 Courtesy of Warner Bros. Picture

NO.76. ‘Gravity’

The Alfonso Cuaron film, ravishing in its silence and agony, orbits around a figure trapped in so many ways: by a space suit, limitlessness, and a paralyzing fear of life on Earth. Whether still or floating, Sandra Bullock has ‘Gravity’ keeping us as short of breath as she is-and mesmerized by her red carpet looks promoting the film.
77 of 100 Barros Filho/WireImage

NO.77. Armani’s Fall “Nude” Collection

Starting with the palest of shades in soft, grazing tailoring, the looks grew ever more fluid, glamorous, and sensual until the show climaxed in a heavenly series of ruffled, beaded, and tulle gowns that made the models appear airborne. Armani hasn’t been this unabashedly feminine in a long time. See more of the looks.
78 of 100 Courtesy Photo

NO.78. No-Glare Flair

Framed in lacquered teal, fiery hot pink, or a moody maroon, colorful sunnies like the collection shown here make you want to reach for your shades.
79 of 100 oe Stevens/ Retna Ltd.

NO.79. Emma Stone in Lanvin

For the New York City premiere of ‘The Croods,’ the actress wore a strapless black dress from Lanvin’s fall 2013 collection accessorized with a white jersey tee and two Lanvin statement necklaces. See more of Stone’s best looks.
80 of 100 Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage

NO.80. Michelle Williams in Burberry Prorsum

At the London premiere of ‘Oz: The Great and Powerful,’ the actress let her blue and green gown from Burberry Prorsum’s spring 2013 collection be the peacock of the night, accessorizing with little else than a black belt and clutch. See more of her best looks.
81 of 100 Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com

NO.81. Jennifer Lawrence in Stella McCartney

It’s like 'The Hunger Games-Style Edition': The structured satin jumpsuit Lawrence wore to the Santa Barbara Film Festival is the same one Selena Gomez wore on our June cover! See more of Lawrence’s best looks.
82 of 100 Kevin Winter/Getty

NO.82. Shirley Bassey’s “Goldfinger”

Poured into a gleaming gown, the 76-year-old belted out the best Bond song ever at this year’s Oscars. The legendary singer’s trilling anthem rocked ‘em all the way up to the Dolby Theatre balcony. Watch it here.

83 of 100 PA PHOTOS /LANDOV

NO.83. Samantha Barks in Roland Mouret

The ‘Les Miserables’ star wore a fitted green and black dress to the Critics’ Circle Film Awards in London. Learn more about the stunning star, who wowed audiences with her take on the movie-musical’s tearjerker “On My Own.”
84 of 100 Daniel Zuchnik/Getty; Justin Campbell /startraksphoto.com

NO.84. Cinderella Dresses

Was it because the Broadway revival of the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic was lovely and smart instead of gooey and childish? No matter the reason, a bevy of young beauties like Emily Blunt (in Zac Posen) and Emmy Rossum (in Tory Burch) are sporting full skirts and froufrou, perhaps in hopes of a glass-slipper moment.
85 of 100 Courtesy Photo

NO.85. Olivia Munn

She claims it’s all due to Aaron Sorkin’s writing on ‘The Newsroom,’ but we don’t believe it. Sure, he supplies the dialogue, but Munn’s delivery, timing, body language, deadpan beauty, and piercing, searching-for-answers stare are all her. We’re smitten! Not just with her acting, but with her style too.

86 of 100 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

NO.86. Hoop Dreams

Their shorts may be as billowy as lawn-and-leaf bags when taking a jump shot, but off the court, NBA stars like Carmelo Anthony, Tyson Chandler, Amar’e Stoudemire and Dwyane Wade (pictured here) do it up right, reminding fans there is life and style outside the man cave.
87 of 100 Courtesy Photo

NO.87. Venice’s Gritti Palace

Chic, minimalist hotels are the rage, but Venice’s Gritti Palace has been restored in all its extravagance. We’d cross the ocean in a gondola for a stay in one of its suites.
88 of 100 Kevin Kane/Getty Images; Robin Marchant/Getty Images

NO.88. Boy (and Girl) Bands Forever

You can’t blame kids for loving Icona Pop (picture, bottom), Little Mix, One Direction (pictured, top), and the Wanted. You once thought Justin’s curls were adorable, didn’t you?
89 of 100 Imaxtree

NO.89. Louis Vuitton’s Coat Over a Neglige

The set of the fall 2013 show was a grand hotel in the Louvre. The models appeared to have spent the night. But who would wear this gracefully sequined coat with even a flicker of shame? Shop 20 more coats that will change your life.
90 of 100 PacificCoastNews.com; FameFlynet Pictures; Splash News

NO.90. Stars as Legends

If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, a lot of famous ladies both present and past would be proud of these stylishly spot-on Hollywood incarnations. From top to bottom, Minka Kelly as Jackie Kennedy; Jane Fonda as Nancy Reagan; Naomi Watts as Princess Diana.
91 of 100 Courtesy Photo (2); Imaxtree (2)

NO.91. The ‘90s Are Back!

Crop tops, acid-wash short, bucket hats, the Backstreet Boys and New Kids on the Block on tour, so much grunge, and Herbal Essences. What’s next? Sisqo? How about overalls, burgundy lips and Daria?
92 of 100 Courtesy Everett Collection

NO.92. Romeo and Juliet x Three

It never ends well. Boy meets girl. Boy loves girl. Their families interfere. Boy and girl lie dead. This fall, Romeo and Juliet visited Broadway with Orlando Bloom and Condola Rashad, off-Broadway with Julian Cihi and Elizabeth Olsen, and the big screen with Hailee Steinfeld and Douglas Booth (pictured here) as the sweet kids with more love than luck. We got our happy ending though, thanks to Swarovski’s jewelry collection inspired by the film.

93 of 100 Courtesy Photo

NO.93. Steve Grand’s “All-American Boy”

Ridiculously cute, with a solid baritone, Grand’s unrequited, unabashed ode to another all-American boy made him a YouTube heartthrob. Watch it here.
94 of 100 FilmMagic; Getty Images

NO.94. Oscar de la Renta and John Galliano Join Forces

The venerable Mr. de la Renta invited the disgraced Mr. Galliano to tweak his fall show, aiding Galliano’s road to redemption.
95 of 100 Andrea Renault/Polaris Images

NO.95. Blake Lively in Chanel Haute Couture

The actress looked ladylike in this pink and blue Chanel dress at Chanel’s 80th anniversary celebration of its fine jewelry Bijoux de Diamants collection—which conveniently had pockets for the new Mrs. Ryan Reynolds to hide her wedding ring! See more of Lively’s best looks.
96 of 100 Courtesy Photo (2)

NO.96. Still Loafing Around at 60

The horse bit across the instep may be footwear’s most famous piece of hardware. Gucci’s iconic loafer, crafted in skins from croc to animal print, is merely six decades young!
97 of 100 Courtesy Everett Collection (2); Courtesy Photo

NO.97. Benedict Cumberbatch

His voice could melt ice queens. His stare unnerves true heroes. The brainy Brit is our pick for villain of the year, best sleuth, and as Julian Assange, the renegade we’d happily skip town with.
98 of 100 Invision/AP; zumapress.com

NO.98. Ear Cuffs

No one is going to stop wearing drops. But an earring as cool as the ear cuffs Julianne Hough wore is seductive.
99 of 100 C Flanigan/FilmMagic

NO.99. Macklemore and Ryan Lewis

It’s hard to assess what’s more mind-bending: a white rapper whose bullet-train delivery is powered by clarity instead of anger, or that the group’s three smash hits—“Thrift Shop” (about “popping tags”), the freedom-loving “Can’t Hold Us,” and “Same Love,” in which a straight man pleas for marriage equality—have absolutely nothing in common. Versatility wins us over.
100 of 100 Landov; Getty Images for AFI; Startraksphoto.com

NO.100. Cate Blanchett

Sure, she’s amazing onscreen (have you seen her in ‘Blue Jasmine’ yet?), but off-screen Cate Blanchett possesses a self-assurance that surpasses beauty. She holds an awareness of who she is and never dresses to please anyone but herself. Pictured, from L-R: in Christopher Kane, Alexander McQueen and Balenciaga Edition. Plus, see more of Blanchett’s best looks.

