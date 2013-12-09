The 2013 Style 100: The Best Looks and Trends of the Year

Restraint? So 2012, Hal Rubenstein writes in InStyle's December issue. No where was this more evident than on the runway, where designers showed off brazen colors, bold graphics, and lots of leather. What's more, we couldn't get enough of the drama on TV (hello, Scandal), the big screen (like in Baz Luhrmann's deco-drenched film, The Great Gatsby), and in our newsfeeds. (The term "twerking" blew up so much it was added to the Oxford Dictionaries Online.) Frankly, we're surprised we were able to narrow it all down to just 100 moments.

From royal maternity clothes and orange lips to green nails and selfies, see the looks, trends, and pop culture moments that defined 2013. If you don't want to miss a thing next year, subscribe to InStyle now to keep up with all the fashion, hair, makeup, and style trends you'll need to know about in 2014.

