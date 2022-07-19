Fashion Stay Cool This Summer With These 8 Pairs of Linen Pants The Reformation Vesta Pant is flattering on all body types. By Lee Musho Published on July 19, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy The Reformation Linen pants offer us that put-together look that sometimes jeans just don't. As stylist and fashion editor Indya Brown tells us, they're a necessary summer wardrobe staple that will add a bit of effortless luxury to hot days. "Immediately my mind jumps to having afternoon glasses of wine with your friends and just taking it easy," she says. "They're like summer jeans." Even celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence and Angelina Jolie have caught on. The breathable material made from flax dries fast, naturally wicks away moisture, and gets softer with every wash. On top of that, it's biodegradable (take that, polyester!) and uses only a small fraction of the water cotton does, especially the Vesta Pant from Reformation, which we've crowned our best overall pick. The wide-leg pants come in six summer-friendly colors, so you can stock up on a few colors and feel good knowing they'll stay in style, last for years, and won't harm the planet. The 8 Best Linen Shirts for Summer From relaxed and breezy to high-waisted and colorful, here are our favorite linen pants to buy this summer. Our Picks Best Overall: Reformation Vesta Pant Best Value: Gap Airy Wide Leg Pants Best Splurge: Cult Gaia Vella Pant Best Variety: Aritzia Effortless Linen Pant Best Plus-Size: J.Crew Pleated Linen-Cupro Trouser Best Wide Leg: Banana Republic Factory Linen-Blend Wide-Leg Pant Best Cropped: J. Jill Easy Linen Crops Best Low-Rise: Lioness La Quinta Pant Best Overall: Reformation Vesta Pant Courtesy View at Reformation ($178) What We Love: These pants are climate neutral. What We Don't Love: Their extended sizing is on a different section of the site. After recently trying Reformation's linen pants, Brown now calls them her go-to choice for summer because "they're very flattering," she tells us. "With linen pants, there's no give in the fabric, so you have to make sure the fit is perfect," she notes. The high waisted pants offer a tailored look that can be hard to find in the dead of summer. They hit at your natural waist, for a universally flattering look. And Reformation even offers extended sizing in the same pants here, from size 14 to 24, and petite sizing from 0P-12P here (though we wish they were easily found under the same link). While you can't go wrong with any of the neutrals offered, the fuschia color, Corvette, reminds us of Valentino's now ubiquitous hot pink pieces without the price tag. Brown recommends pairing them with a silk button-down, for a business casual look, or a T-shirt for a more casual, breezy look. On top of style, though, we appreciate how seriously Reformation takes sustainability. Their clothes have been carbon, water, and waste neutral since 2015, and they are working to be climate positive by 2025. They've even shared a roadmap on how they're planning to get there. Size Range: 0-12 and 14-24 here | Blend: 100% Linen | Washing Instructions: Wash cold and line dry Best Value: Gap Airy Wide-Leg Pants Courtesy View at Gap ($41, on sale, originally $60) What We Love: These pants are a linen blend, which means they won't wrinkle as easily. What We Don't Love: The pockets are visible in the lighter colors. No matter how much we'd like to, wearing sweatpants in the summer just doesn't feel possible without the AC blasting. Instead, consider these versatile Gap pants as your hot weather solution. Because the linen material comes mixed with cotton and modal, you still get that easy linen look without the stiffness (or annoying washing instructions). These pants will take you from your bed to brunch in minutes. Brown likes to wear wide-leg pants with loafers and a racerback tank. "It's a very cool and classic neutral look," she says. And lastly you can even wear them over your bathing suit as a chic cover up — see, versatile! One tip: keep on the lookout because Gap frequently has sales that make these pants even more affordable. Size Range: XXS-XXL | Blend: 48% Modal, 42% Cotton, 10% Linen | Washing Instructions: Machine wash Best Splurge: Cult Gaia Vella Pant Courtesy View at Cult Gaia ($284) What We Love: The dressier vibe stands out amongst all the linen beach pants. What We Don't Love: They are unlined, so wear nude underwear. Cult Gaia is known for working magic with linen — as L.A.-based stylist Kandace Banks says, "Cult Gaia's beautiful linen dresses have been replicated by every fast-fashion brand." Brown agrees that Cult Gaia is putting a formal edge on linen that other brands aren't. And their linen pants are no different: They've taken the staple and tweaked them just enough to turn some heads. Wear these pants out, paired with a bra you want to show off and a fun, feathery jacket, or layered over a sparkly bodysuit. And for a full-out linen look, you can even pair these pants with Cult Gaia's infamous linen Diem top or Drew top for a high-end take with a bit of skin. Size Range: XS-L | Blend: 51% Linen, 47% Rayon, 2% Spandex | Washing Instructions: Dry clean Best for Tall Sizes: Aritzia Effortless Linen Pant Courtesy View at Aritzia ($148) What We Love: Instead of just neutrals, it comes in a variety of summery colors. What We Don't Love: The lighter pants are known to be sheer. Aritzia's Relaxed Linen Shirt was our best overall pick for linen shirts to wear this summer, so it only seemed right to give their linen pants high praise, too. For all the tall folks out there, these pants have an extra-length option that stretches to 33 inches, instead of the 30 inches for the regular length. And it comes in a plethora of fun pastel colors, like lavender and sage green, and simple neutrals, like natural ecru. Their lighter pants tend to be sheer — so you'll need to stock up on some nude underwear if you plan on purchasing. However, we do love Aritzia's commitment to sustainability and responsible forestry, and the cut is exactly what we're looking for in a pair of fitted linen pants. Size Range: 00-16 | Blend: 66% TENCEL Lyocell, 34% linen | Washing Instructions: Machine wash Best Plus-Size: J.Crew Pleated Linen-Cupro Trouser Courtesy View at J.Crew ($158) What We Love: The variety of sizes and fits. What We Don't Love: The pants run small, so size up. More brands have introduced inclusive sizing to their bestsellers and beyond, but too often, plus-size women only have loose and baggy clothes to choose from, not tailored. However, Plus-size expert and stylist Meaghan O'Connor brought our attention to these linen trousers from J.Crew that go up to a size 24 and offer petite, classic, and tall inseams. (We suggest sizing up, though, because the pants tend to run small.) The fitted trouser has a high-rise and straight-leg for a flattering cut. And O'Connor says they're more versatile than you might think. "I love the idea of a linen pant paired back with a matching linen top," she says. "But I also like the idea of it styled with a bodysuit, some classic jewelry, and an easy summer sandal — sophisticated and streamlined!" And one more thing, according to J.Crew, this pant is certified sustainable, so you can feel good about your purchase, too. Size Range: 00-24 | Blend: Linen and cupro blend | Washing Instructions: Machine wash Best Wide Leg: Banana Republic Factory Linen-Blend Wide-Leg Pant Courtesy View at Banana Republic Factory ($54) What We Love: Banana Republic Factory is a sleeper hit for getting high-quality pieces at lower prices.What We Don't Love: The material is a bit heavy — not something you'd want to wear during a heatwave.Banana Republic Factory (the outlet version of their retail stores) has all of the styles you're looking for, for much less than you'd think. Take this wide-leg pant: its front button is a delightful nod to a menswear trouser. And it's something you can have fun with. Go all-in on the menswear look with loafers and a button-down, or pair it with strappy heels and a slinky silk top. They also come with an elastic waistband hidden in the back, which provides a bit of stretch that linen doesn't usually offer. But because the material is a bit heavy, you may want to find a different hot-weather go-to. Reviewers say they also run a bit big, so order in a size smaller than you usually would, or take them to the tailor.Size Range: 0-20 | Blend: 52% linen, 45% cotton, 3% spandex | Washing Instructions: Machine wash Best Crop: J.Jill Easy Linen Crops Courtesy View at J.Jill ($99) What We Love: These have the most inclusive sizing on the list. What We Don't Love: But the sizing is a little off, so pay attention to the size guide. Plus-size expert and stylist Meaghan O'Connor loves these crop pants from J.Jill. "It's not only for the price point and size inclusivity (they have misses, petite, womens, and tall!) but they are a comfortable, easy-to-wear linen crop that offers a touch of polish to your look," she says. "The front fly with button closure and pockets offers the design of a trouser, but the 100% linen material offers the light and airy comfort we know and love when it comes to linen pieces!" But keep in mind — some reviewers say that the pants were too large, and others say they were too small, so know your measurements and refer to their size guide for the best fit. Size Range: XS-4X | Blend: 100% Linen | Washing Instructions: Machine wash cold with like colors, gentle cycle, only non-chlorine bleach if needed, tumble dry low, warm iron. Best Low-Rise: Lioness La Quinta Pant Courtesy View at Lioness ($66) Also available at Showpo What We Love: The price, cut, and that it's made from a recycled blend. What We Don't Love: We recommend wearing nude undergarments as the white pants are slightly sheer. Stylist Kandace Banks discovered these 2000s-inspired pants, and can't stop wearing them. Not only are they one of the most affordable linen pieces on this list, but they're high-quality, durable, and they're a nod to the low-rise cargo pants we're seeing everywhere lately. "The 90s and early 2000s are back," Banks says. "These are so interesting and unique. I like to wear linen like this because it's a different way to do something that's been done every single summer. You can drown in the mundane linen look. but this is a fresh, updated way to wear it," she says. Size Range: XXS-XXL | Blend: 55% Linen, 45% Viscose Washing Instructions: Dry clean What to Keep in Mind Material There's a reason why we come back to linen every summer. It naturally wicks off moisture, and due to the fact that its fibers are hollow, it lets air circulate — for stylist Diana Tsui, no other fabric will do once the temperature climbs. "When it's hot and humid out, I want something that's breezy and looks good without too much fuss — linen's the perfect choice since it's lightweight and breathable," she says. It's also one of the most sustainable fabrics out there, using just a fraction of the water that cotton does. Depending on the dye, it's also biodegradable. But our favorite summer fabric can also be misunderstood. It's known for wrinkling, and being a bit complicated to take care of. Thankfully, wrinkles are easily solved with an iron or a steamer, and when you're by the beach, a crease or two will do nothing more than add little je ne sais quoi to your look. Plus, when linen is blended with a fabric like cotton or rayon (like a few of the pants on this list) it becomes even softer, less prone to wrinkles, and a bit easier to take care of: You can throw it right into the washing machine. Just make sure to wash it on the delicate cycle, in lukewarm water, and hang to dry. Don't shy away from linen, or even linen blends. It's one of the best fabrics out there for when the dog days of summer hit. Fit Even though it's breathable, the last thing you want when it's hot out is to have fabric clinging to your legs. It's also a bit stiff until it has been washed a few times, which is why we recommend wider-legged, breezier options. Linen also doesn't offer too much of a stretch, unless it's blended with something like spandex. It's also known to shrink about four percent after the first wash, which is why we recommend comparing your measurements to the brand's size chart, and even sizing up if you're looking for a more tailored pair. Your Questions, Answered How Do You Wash Linen Pants? You don't have to take linen pants to the dry cleaner (unless the brand recommends you do). Just wash them with a gentle detergent in cold or warm water, and dry them on low heat as well — any high heat may shrink them. Afterward, hang them to avoid wrinkles. And to get them ready to wear, either iron them on high heat while the fabric is a bit damp, or take a steamer to them with high heat and high steam. What Shoes Can You Wear with Linen Pants? Linen pants are versatile. They can be dressed up or down, and because of that, you can wear anything from strappy heels to beach-ready sandals — I've even seen someone with black platform sneakers and black linen pants on the subway. Stylist and fashion editor Indya Brown says that for going out to lunch, she'd pair a tailored linen pant with a strappy sandal. As for a looser, more laid-back outfit, she'd take linen pants and pair them with loafers.For stylist Diana Tsui, sandals are the way to go. "I'm always going to be a Birkenstock and Tevas fan if I'm running errands," she says, "but I also love platform slides like these by The Row and Porte and Paire. And for a little more of a dressy look, I recommend minimal sandals like ones by By Far orNeous." Whether you opt for heels, sneakers, or sandals, lean into your personal style, and don't overthink it! It's summer, after all. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit