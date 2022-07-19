Stay Cool This Summer With These 8 Pairs of Linen Pants

From relaxed and breezy to high-waisted and colorful, here are our favorite linen pants to buy this summer.

The breathable material made from flax dries fast, naturally wicks away moisture, and gets softer with every wash. On top of that, it's biodegradable (take that, polyester!) and uses only a small fraction of the water cotton does, especially the Vesta Pant from Reformation , which we've crowned our best overall pick. The wide-leg pants come in six summer-friendly colors, so you can stock up on a few colors and feel good knowing they'll stay in style, last for years, and won't harm the planet.

Linen pants offer us that put-together look that sometimes jeans just don't. As stylist and fashion editor Indya Brown tells us, they're a necessary summer wardrobe staple that will add a bit of effortless luxury to hot days. "Immediately my mind jumps to having afternoon glasses of wine with your friends and just taking it easy," she says. "They're like summer jeans." Even celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence and Angelina Jolie have caught on.

Best Overall: Reformation Vesta Pant Courtesy View at Reformation ($178) What We Love: These pants are climate neutral. What We Don't Love: Their extended sizing is on a different section of the site. After recently trying Reformation's linen pants, Brown now calls them her go-to choice for summer because "they're very flattering," she tells us. "With linen pants, there's no give in the fabric, so you have to make sure the fit is perfect," she notes. The high waisted pants offer a tailored look that can be hard to find in the dead of summer. They hit at your natural waist, for a universally flattering look. And Reformation even offers extended sizing in the same pants here, from size 14 to 24, and petite sizing from 0P-12P here (though we wish they were easily found under the same link). While you can't go wrong with any of the neutrals offered, the fuschia color, Corvette, reminds us of Valentino's now ubiquitous hot pink pieces without the price tag. Brown recommends pairing them with a silk button-down, for a business casual look, or a T-shirt for a more casual, breezy look. On top of style, though, we appreciate how seriously Reformation takes sustainability. Their clothes have been carbon, water, and waste neutral since 2015, and they are working to be climate positive by 2025. They've even shared a roadmap on how they're planning to get there. Size Range: 0-12 and 14-24 here | Blend: 100% Linen | Washing Instructions: Wash cold and line dry

Best Value: Gap Airy Wide-Leg Pants Courtesy View at Gap ($41, on sale, originally $60) What We Love: These pants are a linen blend, which means they won't wrinkle as easily. What We Don't Love: The pockets are visible in the lighter colors. No matter how much we'd like to, wearing sweatpants in the summer just doesn't feel possible without the AC blasting. Instead, consider these versatile Gap pants as your hot weather solution. Because the linen material comes mixed with cotton and modal, you still get that easy linen look without the stiffness (or annoying washing instructions). These pants will take you from your bed to brunch in minutes. Brown likes to wear wide-leg pants with loafers and a racerback tank. "It's a very cool and classic neutral look," she says. And lastly you can even wear them over your bathing suit as a chic cover up — see, versatile! One tip: keep on the lookout because Gap frequently has sales that make these pants even more affordable. Size Range: XXS-XXL | Blend: 48% Modal, 42% Cotton, 10% Linen | Washing Instructions: Machine wash

Best Splurge: Cult Gaia Vella Pant Courtesy View at Cult Gaia ($284) What We Love: The dressier vibe stands out amongst all the linen beach pants. What We Don't Love: They are unlined, so wear nude underwear. Cult Gaia is known for working magic with linen — as L.A.-based stylist Kandace Banks says, "Cult Gaia's beautiful linen dresses have been replicated by every fast-fashion brand." Brown agrees that Cult Gaia is putting a formal edge on linen that other brands aren't. And their linen pants are no different: They've taken the staple and tweaked them just enough to turn some heads. Wear these pants out, paired with a bra you want to show off and a fun, feathery jacket, or layered over a sparkly bodysuit. And for a full-out linen look, you can even pair these pants with Cult Gaia's infamous linen Diem top or Drew top for a high-end take with a bit of skin. Size Range: XS-L | Blend: 51% Linen, 47% Rayon, 2% Spandex | Washing Instructions: Dry clean

Best for Tall Sizes: Aritzia Effortless Linen Pant Courtesy View at Aritzia ($148) What We Love: Instead of just neutrals, it comes in a variety of summery colors. What We Don't Love: The lighter pants are known to be sheer. Aritzia's Relaxed Linen Shirt was our best overall pick for linen shirts to wear this summer, so it only seemed right to give their linen pants high praise, too. For all the tall folks out there, these pants have an extra-length option that stretches to 33 inches, instead of the 30 inches for the regular length. And it comes in a plethora of fun pastel colors, like lavender and sage green, and simple neutrals, like natural ecru. Their lighter pants tend to be sheer — so you'll need to stock up on some nude underwear if you plan on purchasing. However, we do love Aritzia's commitment to sustainability and responsible forestry, and the cut is exactly what we're looking for in a pair of fitted linen pants. Size Range: 00-16 | Blend: 66% TENCEL Lyocell, 34% linen | Washing Instructions: Machine wash

Best Plus-Size: J.Crew Pleated Linen-Cupro Trouser Courtesy View at J.Crew ($158) What We Love: The variety of sizes and fits. What We Don't Love: The pants run small, so size up. More brands have introduced inclusive sizing to their bestsellers and beyond, but too often, plus-size women only have loose and baggy clothes to choose from, not tailored. However, Plus-size expert and stylist Meaghan O'Connor brought our attention to these linen trousers from J.Crew that go up to a size 24 and offer petite, classic, and tall inseams. (We suggest sizing up, though, because the pants tend to run small.) The fitted trouser has a high-rise and straight-leg for a flattering cut. And O'Connor says they're more versatile than you might think. "I love the idea of a linen pant paired back with a matching linen top," she says. "But I also like the idea of it styled with a bodysuit, some classic jewelry, and an easy summer sandal — sophisticated and streamlined!" And one more thing, according to J.Crew, this pant is certified sustainable, so you can feel good about your purchase, too. Size Range: 00-24 | Blend: Linen and cupro blend | Washing Instructions: Machine wash

Best Wide Leg: Banana Republic Factory Linen-Blend Wide-Leg Pant Courtesy View at Banana Republic Factory ($54) What We Love: Banana Republic Factory is a sleeper hit for getting high-quality pieces at lower prices. What We Don't Love: The material is a bit heavy — not something you'd want to wear during a heatwave. Banana Republic Factory (the outlet version of their retail stores) has all of the styles you're looking for, for much less than you'd think. Take this wide-leg pant: its front button is a delightful nod to a menswear trouser. And it's something you can have fun with. Go all-in on the menswear look with loafers and a button-down, or pair it with strappy heels and a slinky silk top. They also come with an elastic waistband hidden in the back, which provides a bit of stretch that linen doesn't usually offer. But because the material is a bit heavy, you may want to find a different hot-weather go-to. Reviewers say they also run a bit big, so order in a size smaller than you usually would, or take them to the tailor. Size Range: 0-20 | Blend: 52% linen, 45% cotton, 3% spandex | Washing Instructions: Machine wash

Best Crop: J.Jill Easy Linen Crops Courtesy View at J.Jill ($99) What We Love: These have the most inclusive sizing on the list. What We Don't Love: But the sizing is a little off, so pay attention to the size guide. Plus-size expert and stylist Meaghan O'Connor loves these crop pants from J.Jill. "It's not only for the price point and size inclusivity (they have misses, petite, womens, and tall!) but they are a comfortable, easy-to-wear linen crop that offers a touch of polish to your look," she says. "The front fly with button closure and pockets offers the design of a trouser, but the 100% linen material offers the light and airy comfort we know and love when it comes to linen pieces!" But keep in mind — some reviewers say that the pants were too large, and others say they were too small, so know your measurements and refer to their size guide for the best fit. Size Range: XS-4X | Blend: 100% Linen | Washing Instructions: Machine wash cold with like colors, gentle cycle, only non-chlorine bleach if needed, tumble dry low, warm iron.