The 15 Best Leggings for Every Occasion

Chances are you've Googled "best leggings for [insert need]" more than once in your internet history. A simple "best leggings" inquiry brings up 965 million results — and frankly, who has time to look through that many in a single day, let alone an entire lifetime? Not you. Us on the other hand? We love scouring the options to find the absolute best of the best, a challenge we don't take lightly because an amazing pair of leggings always beats on an average one.
There's a plethora of less-than-impressive styles out there, but we found 15 amazing leggings for every need, no matter what you're looking for when it comes to the comfy, move-with-you bottoms. Some prefer a no-frills style with ease of wear at top of mind; others love those that gives them a good butt without all the squats (looking at you TikTok butt-crack leggings); and many gravitate toward a 9-to-5 style that seamlessly transitions from zumba to Zoom meeting. (Granted, you might not see them on video, but you'll feel put together, which makes all the difference.)
The one thing you shouldn't have to compromise on when it comes to finding the perfect leggings for you? Comfort. After all, it's one of the main reasons people reach for the bottoms in the first place. With this in mind, we took it upon ourselves to find the absolute best leggings on the market, from a style you can wear during all stages of your pregnancy to another that's ideal for shoppers who are on a budget. Comfort, however, is a common denominator among all 15.
Ahead, shop the best leggings for women. And don't worry if you can't pick just one. We own at least seven from the below list.
If we had to pick the single most famous pair of leggings on Nordstrom, it would be these ultra-flattering Zella Live In High Waist Leggings. Made with a moisture-wicking fabric that’s stretchy yet sculpting, they have thousands of shoppers deeming them the “best leggings ever,” with some mentioning that they beat out pricey Lululemons. It’s a claim you have to experience to believe, but based on the reviews, we think you’re going to be happy with the $59 you spend on them.
If compression is what you’re after — and really, who isn’t — these buzzy Alo Yoga Airlift Leggings are for you. They’re made from the brand’s signature micro-performance Airlift fabric that’s sweat-wicking (perfect for that hot yoga session), sculpting, and oh-so smoothing. Best of all? They fit like second skin, which means on a comfort scale of one to 100, they’re a 200.
Over 21,000 five-star ratings and more than 3,000 five-star reviews later, and we’re sold on these Colorfulkoala High Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets. The sheer number of “best ever,” “love at first try,” and “holy grail leggings” quotes we came across as we skimmed through shopper reviews was enough to convince us that these are the best leggings with pockets. Two side compartments are large enough to hold all your workout essentials, which probably include a phone, keys, and wallet, while the seamless waistband stays put without digging.
These leggings are soft and supportive, and they grow with you through every stage of your pregnancy — the before, the during, and the after. That means these are really the only pair of maternity leggings you’ll ever need, as they offer an adjustable waistband that rises up over your belly and rolls down post-baby. You won’t find any major compression with these, but they’re definitely still flattering.
Chances are you've stumbled upon Spanx’s best-selling Faux Leather Leggings during your Instagram scrolls. These bottoms were crowned LIKEtoKNOW.it.’s most-loved fashion item of 2020 — and for good reason. They’re obviously stylish, with a leather-like material that looks so elevated, but unlike some traditional leather pants, you can actually move in these. Other must-mention features include a contoured waistband for extra support and a seam-free center that keeps camel toe at bay.
Haters can hate, but there’s no denying that flared leggings (also known as yoga pants) are back and better than ever. TikTok is spurring their resurgence, but their comfortable, stylish design is what makes them timeless. These Satina High Waisted Flare Leggings have more than 2,000 five-star reviews, with plenty of shoppers calling these their “happy pants.” We want happy pants.
Would you believe us if we said each pair of these Girlfriend Collective leggings is made from 25 recycled bottles? These leggings are not only impressively sustainable, flattering, and compressive, they’re size-inclusive, too. They’re available in sizes XXS to 6XL and in various inseam lengths, and according to hundreds of shoppers, they’re “life-changing.”
Okay, TikTok. You got us. These viral butt-crack leggings are among the best (if not the best) butt-lifting bottoms online. They have more than 25,000 five-star ratings, so you can feel really good about buying a really daring pair of leggings. Aside from giving you a major booty boost, they’re also squat-proof and super flattering. No wonder they’re almost entirely sold out.
If you’re a cold-weather runner or just live in a state that gets frigid in the winter, these fleece-lined leggings from 90 Degree should definitely be part of your winter wardrobe. Warmth might be this pair’s MO, but that doesn’t mean they're not flattering and practical, too. With a high waistband that doesn't budge on burpee 10 and a pocket option, these 90 Degree leggings are a winner in our book.
There’s a lot to love about Girlfriend Collective’s leggings and sports bras, like their size-inclusive nature and their sleek, simple design. But perhaps the biggest reason we’re buying everything from the brand in multiples? Because they’re good for the earth. The brand makes activewear out of recycled water bottles, but don’t let that scare you: The clothing is as soft as butter.
The proof is in the name: These 9-to-5 leggings from Year of Ours are among the most versatile around because you can wear them from, well, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. They’re designed from a sustainable tencel fabric that’s soft and stretchy, and they can be worn for morning spin classes at the gym and late-night drinks alike. We’re loving the slit detail that’s perfect for showing off your favorite sneakers or heels.
You’d be hard-pressed to find a celeb who hasn’t stepped out in Spanx’s iconic Booty Boost Leggings — or an editor who isn’t absolutely obsessed. Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon, and Kourtney Kardashian are just a few notable names who’ve taken the brand’s butt-lifting bottoms out for a spin. If you don’t yet own this pair, we suggest you add to cart ASAP. Aside from giving you your best butt ever, these Spanx leggings are highly compressive (smoothing out any bumps), squat-proof, and oh-so soft.
While we’re normally wary of going with one-size-fits-several options, they offer one major benefit — they move when your size fluctuates. These Satina High Waist Leggings come in two size options: one that fits a S to L and one plus option for those who tend to wear an XL to a 3XL. What’s more, these are made from the brand’s signature peachskin fabric that’s ultra-soft and include a high waistband that stays put.
There’s a lot to love about these top-rated leggings, like the super-soft, moisture-wicking fabric that offers four-way stretch and major compression, but the winning quality has to be the seamless design that offers a streamlined look. Available in a slew of colors, it’s no wonder Amazon shoppers are buying these in multiples.
You may know Boody Body EcoWear’s Bra (which has earned this editor’s stamp of approval), but the celeb-loved brand recently expanded into activewear. Just like its beloved bralettes, Boody’s leggings offer maximum comfort, so much so that you might even forget you're wearing them. They’re made from a thermo-regulating bamboo viscose that’ll keep you cool on hot days and warm on cold ones.