Time’s Almost Up: The 25 Best Nordstrom Gifts Under $25 That’ll Arrive by Christmas

Retailers, shipping services, and shopping experts have been warning us for months about this holiday season’s unprecedented delivery delays. But, with 2020 being what it is, we don’t blame you for not getting all of your gift shopping done ahead of time.
However, the time for procrastination is reaching its very end, and those banking on buying presents for their friends and family online need to hit the checkout page stat. Fact is, the opportunity for free on-time shipping from most retailers is already behind us, but we can thankfully still pay a small fee to ensure our loved ones receive their gifts by December 25.
At Nordstrom, there are hundreds of highly giftable products conveniently marked as “Arrives Before Christmas,” all guaranteed to get there in time when selecting paid shipping options starting at $7. Better yet, there are plenty of affordable picks that look way more expensive than they are. Below, find our 25 absolute favorite gifts from Nordstrom for $25 or less that will arrive by Christmas. Just make sure to order soon — time is quickly running out.