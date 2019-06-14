18 of Kenzo's Best Celebrity Moments — From Michelle Obama to Millie Bobby Brown

When it comes to the fashion industry, the appointment of new designers and the loss of iconic ones always takes us by surprise. But, when we learned on Friday that Kenzo’s two creative directors, Humberto Leon and Carol Lim, were parting ways with the brand after eight years? Well, that one stung quite a bit. In short, they’re the ones who made Kenzo the epitome of cool, and why every major celebrity had a tiger shirt a few years ago. They gave us Kenzo x H&M, runways with dancers and bands, and a handful of unforgettable campaigns that starred folks like Britney Spears and Maya Rudolph. Plus, we can't forget that this duo made history, as they are two Asian designers at the head of a luxury brand.

Of course, while Leon and Lim will be missed, they’re not leaving us high and dry. Their final Kenzo fashion show will happen on June 23 during Paris Men’s Fashion Week, and after officially waving bye on July 1, they’ll be focusing on their other brand and retailer, Opening Ceremony.

Still, we're feeling sentimental and can't help but reminisce about some of the best Kenzo looks we’ve seen since Leon and Lim came on board in 2011. From Michelle Obama’s yellow dress to Solange Knowles at the Met Gala, here are the Kenzo designs we'll never forget.