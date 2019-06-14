18 of Kenzo's Best Celebrity Moments — From Michelle Obama to Millie Bobby Brown

By Samantha Sutton
Updated: Jun 14, 2019 @ 2:39 pm
Franck Robichon/EPA/Shutterstock

When it comes to the fashion industry, the appointment of new designers and the loss of iconic ones always takes us by surprise. But, when we learned on Friday that Kenzo’s two creative directors, Humberto Leon and Carol Lim, were parting ways with the brand after eight years? Well, that one stung quite a bit. In short, they’re the ones who made Kenzo the epitome of cool, and why every major celebrity had a tiger shirt a few years ago. They gave us Kenzo x H&M, runways with dancers and bands, and a handful of unforgettable campaigns that starred folks like Britney Spears and Maya Rudolph. Plus, we can't forget that this duo made history, as they are two Asian designers at the head of a luxury brand.

Of course, while Leon and Lim will be missed, they’re not leaving us high and dry. Their final Kenzo fashion show will happen on June 23 during Paris Men’s Fashion Week, and after officially waving bye on July 1, they’ll be focusing on their other brand and retailer, Opening Ceremony. 

Still, we're feeling sentimental and can't help but reminisce about some of the best Kenzo looks we’ve seen since Leon and Lim came on board in 2011. From Michelle Obama’s yellow dress to Solange Knowles at the Met Gala, here are the Kenzo designs we'll never forget.

Jessica Alba

Karwai Tang/Getty Images
At the 2015 Met Gala.
Gemma Chan

Instagram/gemma_chan
During the Crazy Rich Asians press tour.

Millie Bobby Brown

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
At the 2017 Teen Choice Awards
Michelle Obama

TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/Getty Images
Visiting Japan in 2015.

Mindy Kaling

FREDERIC J BROWN/Getty Images
At the 2014 Emmy Awards.

Britney Spears

Courtesy of Kenzo
In the brand’s La Collection Memento No. 2 campaign.
Chance the Rapper

Raymond Hall/Getty Images
Attending the Kenzo X H&M fashion show in 2016.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Courtesy of Kenzo
In the Spring '17 campaign.

Elsie Fisher

David Crotty/Getty Images
At the 2019 Golden Globe Awards.
Rashida Jones

Donato Sardella/Getty Images
At the Kenzo Kalifornia launch dinner and party in 2013.

Rihanna

TMAX/Bauer-Griffin
Spotted in London in 2012.

Selena Gomez

Raymond Hall/Getty Images
Spotted in New York City in 2015.
Elizabeth Olsen

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Attending the Kenzo x H&M fashion show in 2016.

Lupita Nyong'o

John Lamparski/Getty Images
At 2016's New York premiere of Loving.

Natasha Lyonne

Pierre Suu/Getty Images
Attending Spring 2018's Kenzo Menswear show.
Nick Jonas

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Attending the premiere of Ugly Dolls in 2019.

Jessica Alba

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
At the East Meets West event in 2014.

Selma Blair

Michael Kovac/Getty Images
At 2016's Kenzo x H&M VIP pre-launch event.
Solange Knowles

Lars Niki/Getty Images
At 2013's Met Gala.
