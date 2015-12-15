The 10 Best Kardashian-Jenner Fashion Moments of 2015

It was a big year for the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Not only did Kim give birth to her second child Saint West, but Kendall continued to dominate the runways with her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut. Though Caitlyn's big reveal was, arguably, one of the biggest moments of the year, it was the five sisters—Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie—whose style served as the best kind of fashion inspiration throughout 2015. From bodycon looks to ethereal gowns, scroll through to see the top 10 Kardashian-Jenner red carpet moments of the year.

1 of 10 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner 

At Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing's 30th birthday party, Kylie paid tribute to the man of the hour in a long-sleeved, high-neck crochet dress—Balmain, of course.

2 of 10 Anthony Harvey/FilmMagic

Kendall Jenner

The Kardashian-Jenners aren’t known for their love of color, which is why Kendall's custom plum Calvin Klein Collection creation at the amfAR Gala was a surprising (not to mention, completely breathtaking) choice.

3 of 10 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Kim Kardashian

Always the risk-taker, Kim flaunted her baby bump in a completely sheer Givenchy number at the LACMA gala. Who says you can’t be totally sexy when pregnant?

4 of 10 Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian 

Kourtney took the plunge in a crisp white pantsuit at the 2015 Baby2Baby Gala.

5 of 10 Jeff Vespa/Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian 

Khloe went futuristic in a long-sleeved Mugler mini that featured studs and satin panels.

6 of 10 Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

Kylie's sheer-paneled Balmain bodycon dress was equal parts sexy and elegant.

7 of 10 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Kendall Jenner

The ESPY Awards was Caitlyn's big night, but it was Kendall who stole the show in a black sheer-paneled Alexandre Vauthier Couture gown.

8 of 10 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Kim Kardashian

In a white caped Valentino creation, Kim looked positively modern at the first-ever InStyle Awards.

9 of 10 Rob Kim/Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian

A silky olive green jumpsuit with a button-down front allowed Kourtney to reveal just a hint of her bra.

10 of 10 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe showed off her slim figure in a provocative gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.

