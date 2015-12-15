The 10 Best Kardashian-Jenner Fashion Moments of 2015

It was a big year for the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Not only did Kim give birth to her second child Saint West, but Kendall continued to dominate the runways with her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut. Though Caitlyn's big reveal was, arguably, one of the biggest moments of the year, it was the five sisters—Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie—whose style served as the best kind of fashion inspiration throughout 2015. From bodycon looks to ethereal gowns, scroll through to see the top 10 Kardashian-Jenner red carpet moments of the year.

