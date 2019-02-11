A Guide to the Best Jumpsuits for Tall Women

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Sometimes clothes shopping can be a bit like making a wedding seating chart or forming an educated guess on next week’s weather — there are a lot of factors to take into consideration to get it right. You want to stay true to your personal style, find flattering cuts, invest in quality fabrics, and hit the right price point. For tall women, making sure a garment is the right length and proportion makes things that much trickier.

While shopping for tall dresses (even in ‘average-sized’ stores) is an achievable endeavor, finding the perfect tall jumpsuit can be a real challenge. Tall trouser legs are important, but it’s also necessary that the crotch and shoulders are fitted in the right places.

We’ve rounded up the top jumpsuits and rompers from the best places to buy tall women’s clothing online. Whether you’re looking for plus-size tall jumpsuits or rompers for tall torsos, we’ve got the perfect piece for you.

Scroll through to see our top picks from ASOS, Reformation, Topshop, Old Navy, and more.

Topshop Waist Buckle Jumpsuit

$125
This poppy red power jumpsuit features a slight drop-crotch that’s both stylish and can accommodate varying heights. Keep an eye on the suggested sizing on the product dropdown menu, rather than the label sizing, for the best fit.
Pretty Little Thing Tall Tan Leopard Print Tortoise Ring Jumpsuit

$45
Leopard print is here to stay, and we’re celebrating by replacing our whole closet with the pattern. Feeling even more adventurous? Opt for this piece in its daring shade of neon green snake print.

& Other Stories Peony Print Jumpsuit

$125
This graphic floral jumpsuit is exactly the spring-ready onesie we’ve been looking forward to wearing all winter — but it also works great in the cooler months. Layer it over a white turtleneck until the weather calls for sleeveless outfits.
Sentimental NY Bow Back Blouson Romper

$110
This flowy, halter-style romper features an extra-long torso, meant to fold over at its elastic waist. This flattering design is particularly great at fitting different heights, and we’re obsessed with this style in both patterns.

Ashley Stewart Tall Lace Surplice Top Plus-Size Jumpsuit

$36 (Originally $60)
This lace-sleeved number is the stuff date night dreams are made of. A contrast zipper in the back makes this one-piece easy to get in and out of (even though you’ll never want to take it off).

Old Navy Waist-Defined Wrap-Front Chambray Jumpsuit for Women

$23 (Originally $45)
We always find ourselves relying on the tall rompers Old Navy stocks season after season, and its jumpsuit selection for ladies over 5’7” is just as great. This flowy, chambray one-piece wraps in the front, creating a flattering V-neck opening.
Boohoo Tall ¾ Sleeve Ribbed Culotte Jumpsuit

$12 (Originally $24)
This cozy knit onesie is giving us major ‘90s vibes with its peach color and cropped legs. Pair with simple white sneakers for a polished, athleisure look.

Boden Jesse Jumpsuit

$160
This olive green utility jumpsuit brings military-chic style, and is available in ‘Tall’ for women over 5’10”. It’s great for living in all weekend long or dressing up for an unexpected date night look — and it’s actually comfortable.

Fashion Union Tall Tie Front Jumpsuit

$51
Move over, LBD, the LBJ is coming for your place at the top. This adorable little number makes a big statement with its subtle details — like the front tie and cute clasp. This will quickly become your favorite piece in your closet.
Reformation Georgia Jumpsuit

$178
One of our favorite cool girl labels, Reformation, isn’t explicitly a ‘Tall’ brand, but it has a reputation for being too long on average sizes. But that’s good news for tall women, who’ll be thrilled with these perfectly-fitted denim coveralls.

Free People FP Movement Jumpstart Jumpsuit

$108
This comfy jumpsuit is like sweatpants for your whole body. The loose-fitting legs with elastic ankles make this great for everything from grocery shopping to yoga, and the overall-style top has adjustable straps for finding the best fit.

Missguided Tall Tie Detail Jumpsuit in Blue

$68
This powder blue crew-neck jumpsuit features a torso with ample length and a side-tie sash for a perfectly-fitted waist. We love this with strappy heeled sandals in the summer and white boots in the cooler seasons.
Missguided Tall Black Stripe Kimono Sleeve Jumpsuit

$37
This stretchy, micro-striped jumpsuit is just the right balance of super comfortable and highly fashionable. The flattering flutter sleeves and flared legs mesh well with its form-fitting bodice, and make this a top a great officewear pick.

AllSaints Reid Romper

$198
British brand AllSaints shows us exactly how to wear a playsuit and still look edgy. This loosely-cut wrap romper will keep you cool in more ways than one.

Topshop Tall Velvet Jumpsuit

$30 (Originally $60)
Dressy jumpsuits for tall women can be hard to find, but this crushed velvet number suits us perfectly. The cropped length creates the perfect opportunity to showcase a pair of jaw-dropping heels. Try some jewel-toned shoes to complement this onesie’s slate gray.
