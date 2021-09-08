These Are the Best High-Waisted Jeans, According to Celebrities and Stylists
Denim is an integral part of most people's wardrobes, and one style everyone seems to come back to regardless of trends are high-waisted jeans. They're timeless, a unique style that can look either vintage or modern depending on how you style them. Plus, these jeans can easily be dressed up or down, transitioning from weekend brunch to date night.
That's not to say shopping for jeans is easy — finding the right pair is a journey of its own. To make your search a little easier, we spoke with celebrity stylists and searched for high-waisted jeans that offer quality materials, inclusive sizes, and a wide range of fits and washes. From skinny to flare and everything in between, we found the best high-waisted jeans you'll want to wear all the time.
Keep reading to see the best high-waisted jeans.
- Levi's Premium Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans at Levi's
- Everlane The Curvy '90s Cheeky Jeans at Everlane
- Levi's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans at Levi's
- Frame Le Original Ripped High Waist Crop Jeans at Frame
- Lee High Rise Relaxed Fit Straight Ankle Jeans at Lee
- Re/Done '90s High Rise Loose Fit Jeans at Re/Done
- Topshop Jamie High Waist Black Jeans at Nordstrom
- Levi's 501 Straight Leg Jeans at Levi's
- Everlane High Waist Jeans at Everlane
- A.P.C Seaside High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans at Matches
Our Picks
Related Items
Levi's Premium Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
What We Love: Levi's highest high rise is beloved by celebrities for its leg-elongating fit.
What We Don't Love: The 12-inch inseam may swallow up petite frames.
"Ribcage" isn't in the name of these high-waisted jeans for nothing — yes, they really reach it. This is the highest rise Levi's has to offer, and it will make your legs look miles long. As expected, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber are fans, so essentially, these jeans will both make you look like a supermodel and are supermodel-approved.
Size Range: 23-32 waist, 27 or 29 length | Rise: 12 inches | Materials: 99% Cotton, 1% Elastane
Everlane The Curvy '90s Cheeky Jean
What We Love: With an adjusted hip-to-waist ratio, these jeans hug all your curves.
What We Don't Love: They run small so size up if you are between sizes.
High-waisted jeans are especially flattering on hourglass figures because they hit at the smallest part of the waist. These jeans from Everlane further enhance the effect with an adjusted hip-to-waist ratio to create a form-hugging fit through the hip and thigh. Sustainably made from Japanese cotton, this pair gives you that retro rigid feel. The ankle length is great for shorter folks who constantly have to hem their pants, but you can also shop the straight leg in a regular inseam.
Size Range: 23-33 waist, 27 or 29 length | Rise: 11.5 inches | Materials: 100% Organic Cotton
Levi's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans
What We Love: These Levi's give you a slim fit without being skin tight.
What We Don't Love: If you don't like your jeans to be made of stretchy fabric, skip these.
If you're not entirely on board with the skinny jeans slander, these high-waisted jeans, while not actual skinny jeans, are a little tighter than most and still give that sleek silhouette. Shoppers love their extremely flattering fit and butt-lifting effect. They also come in a handful of washes and lengths so you can find the right fit whether you are tall, petite, or anywhere in between.
Size Range: 23-33 waist, 26-32 length | Rise: 10.25 inches | Materials: 84% Cotton, 14% Polyester, 2% Elastane
Frame Le Original Ripped High Waist Crop Jeans
What We Love: Rigid denim and a vintage fit make it seem like you thrifted the perfect pair.
What We Don't Love: The sizing can be a tricky.
Frame denim is beloved by Gigi Hadid, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Karlie Kloss, and so many more celebs. They're also just a favorite among jean enthusiasts everywhere. The brand's straight-leg boyfriend jean is a classic because it looks like the most perfect pair of thrifted jeans, and this high-waist crop features all of the same details, just with a slightly higher waist. Win-win.
Size Range: 23-34 | Rise: 10 inches | Materials: 100% Cotton
Lee High Rise Relaxed Fit Straight Ankle Jean
What We Love: You get a timeless high-rise jean for a great price.
What We Don't Love: The design only comes in two similar washes.
Perhaps you owned plenty of Lee denim if you were born before 1997, and if you were born after 1997, you're probably discovering the brand via its TikTok comeback. These Lee Riders are a super affordable pair of high-waisted jeans that'd we'd recommend adding to your cart ASAP. They're comfortable, wear well, and have been around since the '80s.
Size Range: 0-18 | Rise: 28 inch inseam | Materials: 94% Cotton, 5% Polyester, 1% Spandex
Re/Done '90s High Rise Loose Fit Jeans
What We Love: You look effortlessly cool in these loose'90s style jeans.
What We Don't Love: The baggy fit may overwhelm petite frames.
Many fashion editors and writers will tell you their first expensive jean purchase was a pair of Re/Done jeans. It's a rite of passage, no doubt. The brand earned its fashion-crowd caché with jeans that look like something out of an Alexa Chung editorial from the early 2000s. With faded washes and delicate distressing, these jeans are effortless in a way most of us only ever dream of being. These high-rise loose-fit jeans bring that dream close to reality, though, and trust us, they're worth the splurge.
Size Range: 23-32, 32 or 35 inseam | Rise: 11.25 inches | Materials: 100% Cotton
Topshop Jamie High Waist Black Jeans
What We Love: These versatile black skinnies come in regular, long, and petite sizing for a universal fit.
What We Don't Love: They run small.
There's a reason why black skinnies are part of every model's off-duty uniform — they go with everything, can easily be dressed up or down, and instantly add a cool factor to your outfit. This pair from Topshop will be your next MVP. With a 10.75 inch rise, they are not too high and the ankle grazing length can easily be tucked into boots or paired with heels. Despite the skinny fit, they have enough stretch, so you won't cut off your circulation by putting these on. Coming in regular, petite, and long sizes, you can find your ideal black skinny.
Size Range: 25-32 | Rise: 10.75 inches | Materials: 92% Cotton, 6% Elastomultiester, 2% Elastane
Levi's 501 Straight Leg Jeans
What We Love: The timeless straight leg jean can easily be dressed up or down.
What We Don't Love: There's no stretch, so you have to measure yourself to get the precise fit.
First designed in 1873, Levi's 501 jeans have withstood the test of time with their simple design and quality construction. Thrifting the perfect pair of 501s is extremely difficult and time-consuming; it can span across handfuls of thrift stores over many weeks. Thankfully, the brand has a high-waist straight-leg pair that you can just add to your cart, no problem. Made from 100 percent cotton, the rigid material will break in for a customized fitt. We also think the button fly is genius since you'll never be found with your pants unzipped. The straight leg goes with just about everything from sneakers to ankle boots.
Size Range: 23-34, 30 or 32 length | Rise: 11.125 inches | Materials: 100% Cotton
Everlane Way-High Jeans
What We Love: Unexpected colors and raw cut hem give these jeans a unique vibe.
What We Don't Love: We wish they came in a short inseam as well as long.
Angelina Jolie, famous Everlane fan, probably owns these jeans, so we could really just end our spiel with that. But there are other reasons so many people would recommend you buy the popular Way-High Jean. For one, the jeans have a raw cut hem that lends them a cool factor. They also come in some surprising colors, like light green, yellow, and lilac. We also appreciate that they are made from organic cotton and also come in long inseam for those blessed with height. One of our editors is officially obsessed, loving the way these jeans give her butt a subtle lift. "They not only hugged my curvy hips and thighs just right, but that they also didn't leave a cavernous gap between my back and the fabric above my butt — a true denim miracle," she writes.
Size Range: 23-35, long inseam available | Rise: 12.125 inches | Materials: 96% Organic Cotton, 1% Elastane, 3% Other Fiber
A.P.C Seaside High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
What We Love: Wide-leg and patch pockets let you channel seaside vacation vibes.
What We Don't Love: It only comes in one wash.
Ready for another fashion editor recommendation? A.P.C. jeans are their holy grail. They've been written about in magazines more times than we can count, and Katie Holmes is constantly spotted wearing them around Manhattan. If you're interested in becoming the next It girl, consider these high-waisted wide-leg jeans an absolute must. They have just enough flare to elongate your legs and balance your hips without being too retro. The oversized, patch pockets lend the pair the nautical look that makes them the perfect jean for your next seaside vacation.
Size Range: 25-32 | Rise: 9.6 inches | Materials: 100% Cotton
Mother High-Waisted Rider Skimp Jeans
What We Love: These jeans have just the right amount of rips and fading.
What We Don't Love: They run small.
Meghan Markle and Jennifer Lopez have likely caused thousands of pairs of Mother jeans to fly off shelves. The brand is both of their go-to, and for good reason. Mother's popular high-waist Rider jeans are comfortable with their little bit of stretch, so they're not as stiff as other pairs. They also look perfectly worn straight off the hanger, with natural-looking rips and a pleasant faded color.
Size Range: 23-34 | Rise: 11.75 inches | Materials: 98% Cotton 2% Elastane
Good American Good Legs Deep V Jeans
What We Love: These skinnies hug your curves and don't gap in the waistband.
What We Don't Love: The 29 inch inseam can be a bit too long for shorter figures.
Khloe Kardashian launched her size inclusive line of jeans with the goal to celebrate all body types, and they have quickly become a favorite among celebrities and readers alike. The Good Legs style might just be the perfect skinny jean — the high rise hits you at the smallest part of your waist while the contoured waistband is gap proof. The fabric has just enough stretch to move with you and hug every curve. The deep V stands for the Extreme V-shape yoke that flatters your behind. Like Kardashian once told InStyle, "Start with a great pair of jeans, and the rest falls into place."
Size Range: 00-30 | Rise: 10.5 inches | Materials: 98.5% Organic Cotton, 1.5% Elastane
RELATED: The Best Jeans for Women with Curves
Agolde Pinch Waist High Rise Straight Jeans
What We Love: These pinched jeans will whittle your waist.
What We Don't Love: They tend to run small.
These Agolde jeans have a name that speaks for itself: Pinch Waist, which means they cinch at your waist to make you look snatched beyond belief. The '90s style leg is not too tight yet not too loose either. They're the kind of jeans that can go with heels, boots, and sneakers. Did we mention they also come in fun colors like neon green and peach?
Size Range: 23-34 | Rise: 12.75 inches | Materials: 100% Organic Cotton
Paige Genevieve Petite Jeans
What We Love: These wide leg jeans are specifically designed to fit and elongate petite figures.
What We Don't Love: We wish they came in a light wash for a beachy look.
Finding the fit when you're 5'4" and under is challenging, so we love how Paige denim has an entire selection of jeans specifically designed for petite figures. The Genevieve is especially flattering as the flare silhouette gives your legs a long, lean look. Made from the brand's transcend denim, the jeans have an authentic vintage look while still offering plenty of stretch and recovery. Pair these wide leg jeans with some heeled boots for some extra height and pep to your step. Note, these jeans also come in regular sizes too.
Pair with: Pointed toe ankle boots at Nordstrom play up the jean's western flair.
Size Range: 23-34 | Rise: 10.5 inches | Materials: 93% Cotton, 5% Polyester, 2% Spandex
RELATED: The Best Jeans for Petite Women
Reformation Peyton High Rise Bootcut Jeans
What We Love: These bootcut jeans are sustainably made and go with just about any shoe.
What We Don't Love: You can't customize the length for those who are tall or short.
Bootcut are the jeans you reach for when you want a slight flare in the pants, without looking like you are channeling your inner '70s diva. We like this sustainably made pair from Reformation. They are slim fitting through the waist, hip, and butt with a slim fitting flared leg that looks amazing paired with heeled boots. Each wash has a slight fade that looks beautifully worn in and the crease down the center accentuates the flare. The slightly stretchy material lets you move, while keeping everything in place. What's not to love?
Size Range: 23-31 | Rise: 11.5 inches | Materials: 66% Organically Grown Cotton, 33% TENCEL™ Lyocell, and 1% Elastane
What to Keep in Mind
Rise
The rise of your jeans is the distance from the waist band to the crotch seam. High-waisted jeans start at a 10 inch rise but can go up to 12 inches. Karla Welch, celebrity stylist and co-founder of the styling app Wishi, says 10.5 inches is the sweet spot, while some may prefer a higher rise, especially if you are tall or have a long torso.
Inseam
The inseam is the measurement of the base of the zipper to the bottom of the leg opening. If you struggle with jeans either being too long or short, start paying attention to the inseam and seek out styles that come in tall or petite sizing as these have longer and shorter inseams, respectively.
"For petite women, inseams will range between 21 inches and 30 inches depending on the style of jeans. For example, when wearing skinny jeans look for an inseam between 25 inches and 27 inches," says Jessica Smith, Stitch Fix Stylist. "If you're bringing back a bootcut style with a stacked heel you will want to look for jeans with a 28 inch to 30 inch inseam. If you're ready to rock a cropped straight-leg jean, pair them with studded mules, and seek denim that is 23 inches to 25 inches long."
Fabric Content
As you will see from this list, some jeans are made from 100 percent cotton, while others have a little elastane or spandex mixed in. While pure cotton blends don't have "built in" stretch, they will stretch out with time, molding to your body. If you prefer the vintage feel and look of rigid denim, go for 100 percent cotton.
If you prefer a little bit of stretch in your jeans, especially in form fitting styles like skinny jeans, consider a blend of materials. The touch of synthetic materials also helps the jean recover to its original shape.
Your Questions, Answered
What are the pros and cons of high-waisted jeans?
Choosing between rises is mainly about comfort and aesthetic, but the high rise has some advantages. They let you wear more revealing tops without showing too much skin, making a crop top or even a bralette more elegant. The high rise also highlights the smallest part of your waist and creates the illusion of long legs, which makes them a great option for those with a long torso.
On the other hand, longer tops and bulky sweaters may look awkward with a high rise, especially if there is too much fabric to tuck into the pants seamlessly. For those that are used to wearing mid and/or low rise jeans, the higher rise may feel uncomfortable and restrictive with the extra fabric. Ideally, you will own a few jeans in different rises, so you can find the best fit for your outfit and mood for any given day.
How do I style high-waisted jeans?
High-rise are so popular because they are universally flattering and can be dressed up or down. During the day, you can pair them with just about anything, whether that's a crop top or a tucked in tee or sweater.
For an evening look, Welch recommends pairing a bodysuit or corset with high-waisted jeans. Throw in some heels and a blazer like Jennifer Hudson, and you're ready to hit the town.
Can I wear high-waisted jeans if I'm petite?
The answer is yes! Don't let the extra fabric intimidate you — high-waisted jeans do a great job of elongating your legs and adding definition and balance to your outfit, says Smith.