These Are the Best High-Waisted Jeans, According to Celebrities and Stylists

Levi's Premium Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

What We Love: Levi's highest high rise is beloved by celebrities for its leg-elongating fit.

What We Don't Love: The 12-inch inseam may swallow up petite frames.

"Ribcage" isn't in the name of these high-waisted jeans for nothing — yes, they really reach it. This is the highest rise Levi's has to offer, and it will make your legs look miles long. As expected, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber are fans, so essentially, these jeans will both make you look like a supermodel and are supermodel-approved.

Size Range: 23-32 waist, 27 or 29 length | Rise: 12 inches | Materials: 99% Cotton, 1% Elastane