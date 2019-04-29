5 Blazers That Will Perfectly Complete Any Outfit

Image zoom Jordan Walczak

Like many women, I consider blazers to be a wardrobe staple. Day or night, in any scenario, they instantly add polish to my outfit, whether I pair one with a dress for work or style it with my favorite jeans and a tee on my day off. Yet, even though I already own a variety of options, there was still one style that was lacking from my collection: the perfect herringbone version.

I have always gravitated toward vintage-inspired pieces that have a menswear twist but, despite this seemingly simple and classic description, finding a herringbone blazer worth my money proved to be difficult. I combed vintage stores and even tried the men’s department until, ultimately, I came across a few great finds. Check out my five favorites, which have since become tried and true additions to my own closet.

VIDEO: Three Ways to Wear A Black Blazer

RELATED: How to Wear a Blazer Like a Street Style Star

Everlane

Image zoom Jordan Walczak

The winner: this oversized Everlane blazer. I was thrilled when I saw that the brand added this option to their selection of basics. It's a quality piece for a great price, and I love the comfortable, slightly-boxy feel that exemplifies that effortless, borrowed-from-the-boys look. Definitely a feel-good purchase!

$160; everlane.com

Ralph Lauren

Image zoom Jordan Walczak

Ralph Lauren is always a great resource for men’s-inspired options, and the impeccable tailoring on this blazer made it a standout piece for me. The perfectly nipped waist is extremely flattering, while each tiny detail — from the matching suede elbow patches to the undercollar to the oversize front pockets — makes it seem special. Sure, it’s a major investment, but considering it's a classic style and so well made, it's essentially something you could keep and wear forever, then eventually hand down.

$2,150; ralphlauren.com

Anine Bing

Image zoom Jordan Walczak

If you’re looking for a more modern take on this timeless essential, try an option from It girl-approved brand Anine Bing (even Game of Throne's Sophie Turner has been spotted wearing these blazers). Aside from the easy, throw-on-and-go shape, the fishbone weave is slightly enlarged, making the pattern feel fresh and giving your look a graphic, bold punch.

$349; aninebing.com

LOFT

Image zoom Jordan Walczak

Simple and chic, this classic choice won’t break the bank. While it appears gray at first, you'll notice the color has slightly blue tint, which means it great for transitioning from winter to spring. Also, this blazer comes in petite, plus, and tall sizing! So no matter your body type, you will find a great fit.

$128; loft.com

FRAME

Image zoom Jordan Walczak

Everyone knows Frame for its great denim, but what you might not know is the brand cuts a mean blazer as well. Don’t be fooled by the look of this fabric — rather than being a true herringbone wool, it actually has more of a velvet feel, which is really comfortable and lightweight to the touch. Great for dressing up or down, this pick is a must-try!

$357; nordstrom.com