Throwback Thursday: See the Best Hats from the 2013 Kentucky Derby

Kelsey Glein
May 01, 2014 @ 5:50 am

It's almost Derby Day! Do you have your hat ready? The 2014 Kentucky Derby kicks off on Saturday, and we're getting excited for all the fun and festivities to come. While we wait to see whether the favorite horse, California Chrome, takes home the win, we're revisiting our favorite toppers from last year to get ready for the races. Lauren ConradMiranda Lambert, and Coco Rocha are just a few of the celebs we are tipping our hats to for their inspired headpieces at last year's event.

We can't wait to see the what stars show up on the red carpet in their finest Southern belle ensembles and headwear, but in the meantime take a look back at the best hats from the 2013 Kentucky Derby in our gallery now!

1 of 8 Stephen Lovekin/WireImage

Lauren Conrad

The star chose a ruffled champagne colored hat, which she paired with a nude polka dot dress and pumps.
2 of 8 Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Miranda Lambert

The country singer wore her blush-hued topper with a pale blue strapless dress and nude peep-toe pumps.
3 of 8 Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Coco Rocha

Rocha chose an elaborate orchid creation to adorn her head, which the model paired with a matching lilac skirt suit.
4 of 8 Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Angela Bassett

The actress wore head-to-toe black and white, choosing a classic monochrome hat style.
5 of 8 Stephen Lovekin/WireImage

Jane Seymour

Seymour wore a red topper to match her frock and clutch, styling the look with nude heels.
6 of 8 Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Krysten Ritter

The actress chose full-on florals for her ensemble, which complemented the blue ribbon that embellished her hat.
7 of 8 Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Martina McBride

Going for a more simple look, the country star paired a black hat with a chic dress.
8 of 8 Stephen Lovekin/WireImage

Star Jones

Jones chose an oversized gray feathered topper, which matched the details on her dress.

