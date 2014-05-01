Throwback Thursday: See the Best Hats from the 2013 Kentucky Derby

It's almost Derby Day! Do you have your hat ready? The 2014 Kentucky Derby kicks off on Saturday, and we're getting excited for all the fun and festivities to come. While we wait to see whether the favorite horse, California Chrome, takes home the win, we're revisiting our favorite toppers from last year to get ready for the races. Lauren Conrad, Miranda Lambert, and Coco Rocha are just a few of the celebs we are tipping our hats to for their inspired headpieces at last year's event.

We can't wait to see the what stars show up on the red carpet in their finest Southern belle ensembles and headwear, but in the meantime take a look back at the best hats from the 2013 Kentucky Derby in our gallery now!