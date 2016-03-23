Shop a Store: The Best Finds from Mango for Under $250, Total

Striped jersey dress ($59.99; mango.com): I love this crochet dress—the colors feel unexpected and fresh.

Striped blouse ($49.99; mango.com): This off-the-shoulder striped blouse is the perfect piece to brighten up a dreary wardrobe day.

Cotton crop trousers ($79.99; mango.com): These cropped cotton trousers have cool button details and are light enough to wear during warmer months.

Knotted flat sandals ($39.99; mango.com): Love these knotted sandals—they will go with everything.

Mixed pieces earrings ($15.99; mango.com): I love mixing and matching my earrings at the moment. This set gives you endless possibilities!

Combined total cost: $245.95

Check back next week for Mia's latest affordable fashion finds.