The Best Fashion Moments From the 2014 Winter Olympics

There's no doubt that the competition at the 2014 Winter Olympics has been fierce, but we'd be remiss if we didn't acknowledge the fierce fashion as well. Even a shared time frame with New York (and London, and Milan) Fashion Week, didn't deter designers and stylists alike from tuning in to the enthralling games in Sochi. That's why we enlisted the top tastemakers in the industry, including the likes of celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart and designer Rachel Zoe, to call out the best of the best in Olympic fashion. From German figure skater Aliona Savchenko's Pink Panther costume to Ralph Lauren's patriotic Opening Ceremony uniforms, see the top six gold medal-worthy moments.

The Pink Panther

"Loved German figure skater Aliona Savchenko's Pink Panther costume. The best and most interesting fashion inspirations are surprising. This choice has great entertainment value and is a wonderful tongue-in-cheek use of fashion and color to surprise, slightly shock and amaze." -Elizabeth Stewart, celebrity stylist
The American Classic

"I always love watching the Olympic Games Opening Ceremony. For our uniforms this year, Ralph Lauren put a modern twist on timeless silhouettes-with Rugby knits and classic pea coats, all with American embellishments. It was totally inspiring."-Rachel Zoe, designer and celebrity stylist
Ski Slope Meets Runway

"It is a tie between the stylish charcoal quilted coats of the French team by Lacoste and the mariachi-themed uniform of Hubertus von Hohenlohe for Mexico. I love the elegance and and modern take of the French outfits that could be found on the racks of Opening Ceremony but also appreciate the humor of the Mexican ski suit as the trompe l'oeil suit-it reminds me of the fun in fashion from the days of Franco Moschino." -Jeanne Yang, Holmes & Yang designer
Chanel Doppelganger

"I stumbled upon the women's skeleton competition by accident, and immediately thought that Katie Uhlaender had a striking resemblance to Lindsey Wixson in the Chanel ad campaign!" -Kate Young, celebrity stylist
Johnny Weir Channels David Bowie

"I love how Johnny Weir takes risk with his style, he reminds me a bit of a young David Bowie." -Rebecca Taylor, designer
A Sporty Take on Plaid

"My favorite fashion moment from the Olympics is without a doubt the snowboarders' outfits. I love this American classic take-we're always applying sports attributes to ready-to-wear, so I love the reverse of applying ready-to-wear attributes to sports!" -Amy Smilovic, Tibi founder

