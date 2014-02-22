The Best Fashion Moments From the 2014 Winter Olympics

There's no doubt that the competition at the 2014 Winter Olympics has been fierce, but we'd be remiss if we didn't acknowledge the fierce fashion as well. Even a shared time frame with New York (and London, and Milan) Fashion Week, didn't deter designers and stylists alike from tuning in to the enthralling games in Sochi. That's why we enlisted the top tastemakers in the industry, including the likes of celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart and designer Rachel Zoe, to call out the best of the best in Olympic fashion. From German figure skater Aliona Savchenko's Pink Panther costume to Ralph Lauren's patriotic Opening Ceremony uniforms, see the top six gold medal-worthy moments.

