11 Pairs of Leggings That You'll Want to Wear Outside the Gym

Lashauna Williams
Oct 29, 2017 @ 4:45 pm

It can be universally agreed upon that leggings are the cornerstone of any workout wardrobe. But leggings outside the gym? That can get contentious. (Remember the whole "Leggings aren't pants" movement that broke the Internet a few years back?) 

However! Things are starting to change. Leggings in substantial fabrications like denim and leather read more classic Versace and less yoga class at Equinox. Indeed, leggings are evolving and perhaps our opinion of them should too. Find the right pair, and you've scored what will hands-down be your most comfortable go-to this season.

Scroll down to check out cool upgraded leggings that are sure to inspire a ton of outfit ideas. How about pairing a suede pair with a chunky ribbed sweater (try this one from VICI)? Perfect for fall!

1 of 11 Courtesy

Bow Hem by Leal Deaccarett

$380 SHOP NOW
2 of 11 Courtesy

Faux Suede by Zara

$40 SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy

Denim by Lysse

$78 SHOP NOW
4 of 11 Courtesy

Snakeprint by Monrow

$124 SHOP NOW
5 of 11 Aurelie Graillot Studio

Moto by Spanx

$110 SHOP NOW
6 of 11 Courtesy

Iconic Print by Versace

from $313 SHOP NOW
7 of 11 Courtesy

Leather By Malene Birger

$1,050 SHOP NOW
8 of 11 Courtesy

Bead Embellishment by SemSem

$1,850 SHOP NOW
9 of 11 Courtesy

Mixed Media by Yummie

$118 SHOP NOW
10 of 11 Courtesy

Acid Wash by Ragdoll

$89 SHOP NOW
11 of 11 Courtesy

Wine Gloss by Carbon38

$145 SHOP NOW

