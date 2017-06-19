The Top Must-See Ad Campaigns of Fall 2017

Courtesy of Roberto Cavalli
Kim Duong
Jun 19, 2017 @ 7:30 pm

Here’s a dead giveaway we’re moving into a new season (you know, aside from the changing temp): the onslaught of new fashion ad campaigns bringing to life each brand’s vision and setting the tone for what’s to come. If that’s not exciting enough, what about this: It’s likely you’ll see an iconic fashion muse (see Gisele Giselling in Loewe) or the next fashion muse to-be (see Maya Rudolph and friends for Kenzo) starring in one of these campaigns.

VIDEO: The Top 16 Must-See Ad Campaigns of Spring 2017

 

Naturally, we had to bring you the best of Fall/Winter 2017’s campaigns (round-ups, that’s just what we do). From Gisele Bündchen posing on a mound of mulch to Kenzo’s theater audience getting weird, scroll through to see what Fall 2017 has in store for us.

 

1 of 8 Courtesy of Roberto Cavalli

Roberto Cavalli

Shot by: Jack Waterlot

Starring: Eva Herzigova and Jarrod Scott

Advertisement
2 of 8 Courtesy of Loewe

loewe

Shot by: Steven Meisel

Starring: Gisele Bündchen (pictured) and Max Overshiner

3 of 8 Courtesy of René Caovilla

RENÉ CAOVILLA

Shot by: Giampaolo Sgura

Starring: Giulia Maenza

Advertisement
4 of 8 Courtesy of Kenzo

KENZO

Shot by: Casper Sejersen

Starring: Maya Rudolph (pictured), Fred Armisen (pictured), Greta Lee (pictured), James Ransone (pictured), Natasha Lyonne, Matt Lucas, Macaulay Culkin, Waris Ahluwalia, and Leslie Odom Jr.

Advertisement
5 of 8 Courtesy of Coach

COACH

Shot by: Steven Meisel

Starring: Selena Gomez

Advertisement
6 of 8 Courtesy of Ulla Johnson

Ulla Johnson

Shot by: Yelena Yemchuk

Starring: Lina Hoss

Advertisement
7 of 8 Courtesy of Kate Spade New York

KATE SPADE NEW YORK

Starring: Fernanda Ly

Advertisement
8 of 8 Courtesy of UGG

UGG

Shot by: Frederic Auerbach

Starring: Lola McDonnell (pictured), Kim Gordon, Uzumaki Cepeda, Fletcher Shears, Wyatt Shears, Zackery Michael, Hanalei Reponty, and Daniel Hivner

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!