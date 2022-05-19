The 11 Best Exercise Dresses for Workouts or Lounging

Best Overall: Outdoor Voices Athena Dress

What We Love: The ultra flexible material hugs your figure without clinging.

What We Don't: This stretchy staple only comes in two colors.

Inspired by the popularity of the iconic OV Athena Top, this high necked dress is made to move with you - not against you. The midweight compression fabric offers subtle sculpting around the middle, and the halter neckline plays a flattering game of peek-a-boo with your collarbones. Because the dress lacks lining (a.k.a. a built-in bra and shorts), layering and using the restroom are super simple.

Its fit, shape, and feel earned the Best Overall spot, but we love this dress so much, we wish we could buy it in every color.

Sizes Available: XS-XL | Number of Colors: 2 | Fabric: Polyester + Spandex

