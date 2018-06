The Best Dressed Celebrity Brides of All Time

9 of 50 Getty Images (2)

Elizabeth Taylor

Elizabeth Taylor's Cleopatra co-star Richard Burton was her fifth husband. (And her sixth—they remarried less than two years after their first divorce.) So it makes sense that, in 1964, she decided against a traditional white dress. Instead, Taylor opted for a round-necked daffodil yellow chiffon mini topped with a headdress made of white hyacinths and lilies of the valley. (She wore green to their do-over in 1976.)