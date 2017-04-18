How to Pick the Most Flattering Denim Skirt for Your Body Type

If there’s one thing we know off-duty celebrities (and their stylists) are good at, it’s dressing for their body type. When there’s a chance (or a guarantee) of being photographed every time you leave your house, it’s only natural to want to make sure you look your best from every angle.

Thanks to the recent 1970s and 1990s fashion revivals, the denim skirt has once again become a year-round wardrobe essential. Yes, the cut-off, the distressed mini skirt (not unlike the one you probably wore in high school) is back, along with a pencil, midi and our personal favorite—the button-front A-line skirt.

So, which style is right for you? While all four styles are on-trend for spring and into the summer, we’d recommend starting with a cut that’s suited to flatter your best features. Those with boyish figures can add curves with an A-line mini a la Alexa Chung, while women with curvier frames can nail that hourglass look in a fitted pencil skirt (with plenty of stretch), like Kourtney Kardashian. Ahead, shop our four favorite denim skirt silhouettes to wear now.

