The Best Denim & Shoe Combos for Fall

The key to crafting the perfect look is all about color and tone. When selecting your denim, look for a dark wash, which reads as more of an office-appropriate option. It's also crucial to tailor your jeans so that they are the right length. You want the hem to hit at the toe cap of the shoe, showing just the right amount of heel.Mother Denim jeans, $196; modaoperandi.com Nine West booties, $129; ninewest.com