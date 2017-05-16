Shop 14 Denim Dresses We Can't Get Enough Of

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty
Ann Jacoby
May 16, 2017 @ 7:15 pm

It's safe to say we're certifiably obsessed with our jeans—kick flares, wide-leg, skinnies, high-waisted—you name it, we've tried it (and most likely loved it). But there's something equally appealing about a denim dress that's quickly making it just as much of a staple as our tried-and-true blue jeans. It's sensible, long-wearing, and eternally chic. And just like your jeans, there are endless styles to fit your frame and occasion. Scroll through our picks for the denim dresses missing in your life. Happy shopping! 

 

VIDEO: How to Create the Perfect Frayed Hem on Your Jeans

 

1 of 14 Courtesy

OVERALL MIDI DRESS

See by Chloe $295 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 14

BUTTON-FRONT CUTOUT DRESS

Madewell $80 (originally $128) SHOP NOW
3 of 14 Courtesy

RAW EDGE DRESS

Dorothy Perkins $59 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 14 Courtesy

FRAYED CAMI DRESS

MiH Jeans $275 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 14 Courtesy

ASYMMETRICAL DRESS

Marques Almeida $575 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 14 Courtesy

TWO TONE DRESS

Zara $50 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 14 Courtesy

ZIP-FRONT DRESS

Farrow $85 (originally $132) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 14 Courtesy

EMBROIDERED DRESS

Coach $495 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 14 Courtesy

OFF-THE-SHOULDER DRESS

J. Crew $88 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 14 Courtesy

PINAFORE DRESS

AG Jeans $245 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 14 Courtesy

TIER MIDI DRESS

Gap $65 (originally $80) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 14 Courtesy

BELTED DRESS

A.P.C. $310 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
13 of 14 Courtesy

DROP WAIST DRESS

Stella McCartney $935 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
14 of 14 Courtesy

APRON DRESS

3x1 $195 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!