The 10 Hottest Celebrity-and-Designer Dates at the 2016 CFDA Fashion Awards

For an industry event like the CFDA Fashion Awards that recognizes the best in design, the stars of the night aren't your typical celebrities that grace the screens or the runways. The spotlight is on the designers. And for one night only, the A-listers play the supporting role, the complement to the main act. Fashion-wise, they dress to complement the designers as well.

Designer Michael Kors smartened up for the 2016 CFDA Fashion Awards, looking dapper as always in a sleek suit with aviators. On his arm? Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, clad in a slinky mint beaded georgette godet gown—a custom creation from the Michael Kors Collection.

And they weren't the only hot date on the red carpet. From looking sharp to straight-up twinning, see the 10 best celebrity-designer couples from the CFDA Awards.