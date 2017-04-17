These 7 Uniqlo Pieces Will Instantly Refresh Your Wardrobe 

Feeling like your wardrobe could use an update? We are, too. As the weather gets warmer, it's time to put your cold weather clothes away and stock up on light knits, striped tees, and cropped jeans. Chunky fisherman knit, be gone!

We shopped Uniqlo to find the best pieces that are sure to instantly refresh your closet without breaking the bank. You. Are. Welcome. These seven closet essentials can be mixed and matched more ways than we can count to create the perfect wardrobe for spring.

Pro Tip: Found something you're obsessed with? Buy it in bulk! There is absolutely no shame in buying in multiples when the fit is great and the price is right.