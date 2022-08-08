The 10 Best Stylish Bras that Don't Skimp on Support

When selecting our 10 winners, we considered value, fit, construction, size range, and style while also consulting with a range of style experts to reveal their personal favorites. Ultimately, the Skims' Seamless Sculpting Bralette stood out to us because it offers great support and a very inclusive size offering – not to mention a very reasonable price point. Want to find out what other stellar styles landed a spot on our shortlist? Read on to discover the best bras for every body. .

The good news is there are endless choices — meaning it has never been easier to find a perfect bra for every body type. To fast track you to the best ones, we've done the hard work and research for you: Love the unadulterated sexiness of a push-up bra hidden beneath a demure dress? We've found it. Or perhaps you prefer the simplicity of a soft T-shirt bra? We've got that too.

Finding a great bra is one of life's trickier tasks: It should feel comfortable, provide great support, and make you feel confident, no matter what you're wearing.

01 of 10 Best Overall: Skims Seamless Sculpting Bralette Courtesy View at Net-a-Porter ($32) Also available at Skims What We Love: This bra is very reasonably priced at $32, and it comes in a very inclusive size range. What We Don't Love: It doesn't have clasps, so you have to pull it over your head. It took me a while to catch on to the Skims hype, but after purchasing a couple of the bras, I now know why everyone loves the brand so much. The Seamless Sculpt Bralette offers all the ease and comfort of a bralette while magically lifting and shaping at the same time. I purchased this at a time when I wasn't entirely sure of my bra size as I had a baby a few months prior, but I found it easy to measure myself and choose a size that fit comfortably. This is a great pick for those who don't want to wear underwire but need more support than just a normal bralette. A small word of warning: when you first take the bra out of the package it does look very small — but don't panic: The bra stretches and goes back to its shape effortlessly, which is part of why it's so supportive. It just takes a bit of initial effort to pull on. Size range: XXS to 5XL | Material: Nylon and Spandex | Padding: No | Colors: Sand, Mica, Clay, Ochre, Sienna, Umber, Oxide, Cocoa, and Onyx

02 of 10 Best Budget: Savage X Fenty Steamy Floral Unlined Lace Fashion Bra Courtesy View at Savage X Fenty ($60) What We Love: Fenty's range of model shots show how the bra looks on different sized women. What We Don't Love: Without the VIP membership, the price rises considerably to $60. Rihanna's lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, ticks so many boxes that every woman should have a few pieces in their underwear drawer. Standout styles — like this lavender Steamy Floral Unlined Lace Bra, which come in cup sizes from A to E — feature fun, flirty designs with comfortable fits. If you're a VIP member you can buy two styles for just $29 which we think is a worthwhile value. This particular style is also a favorite of influencer Yolande Macon who likes to wear it under sheer shirts, in order to show off the feminine design. Size range: A-E | Material: Stretch lace| Padding: No | Color: Purple

03 of 10 Best Splurge: Fleur du Mal Lily Long-Line Demi Bra Courtesy View at Fleur du Mal ($158) What We Love: The structured boning offers optimal support without discomfort What We Don't Love: The embroidery is delicate, so it can only be hand washed. When is a bra more than just a bra? When it's made by lingerie experts at Fleur de Mal. We let out a literal gasp when we received this new-season Lily Long-Line Demi Bra from the brand. The craftsmanship of this piece alone is unmatched: Intricate boning and underwire offer optimal support, while embroidered cups with stretch mesh across the bodice turn this bra into a work of art. We think it's just the thing for those days (and nights) when you want to feel like you can conquer the world. You can also purchase a matching thong and garter to wear on special occasions. Size range: B-DD | Material: Polyamide and elastane | Padding: No | Color: Red or black

04 of 10 Best Strapless: Cacique Lightly Lined Multi-Way Strapless Bra Courtesy View at Lane Bryant ($53) What We Love: Its inclusive size range runs up to a K cup. What We Don't Love: We wish it came in more colorways. Finding a strapless bra that offers adequate support is difficult no matter your cup size, so we were very pleased when we found this highly-rated one from Cacique that goes up to a size K. "They have one of the best strapless bras for larger busts and offer an impressive size range," says plus style expert Rochelle Johnson. "It's also super comfortable and doesn't dig into your skin." The medium-coverage style comes with removable, adjustable straps that can be worn in multiple ways for every outfit scenario, in addition to molded cups that create a seamless, invisible finish. Size range: B-K | Material: Nylon and spandex | Padding: No | Color: Café mocha or black

05 of 10 Best Push-Up: Wacoal Perfect Primer Underwire Push-Up Bra Courtesy View at Nordstrom ($68) What We Love: Thanks to the soft fabric, it remains invisible under clothing. What We Don't Love: Some reviewers say it runs small. If you're looking for a push-up bra that creates a great cleavage without digging into your shoulders and sides, Wacoal's Perfect Primer style does that and more. Ideal for everyday wear, it's made with a super soft nylon-spandex blend, and also features cleavage-enhancing foam cups that push breasts up without having them spill over. . The bra has an impressive size range but we do wish it came in more color options (it's currently only available in black and sand). The neutral colors make it a solid everyday option, though. Size range: B-DDD | Material: Nylon and Spandex | Padding: No | Color: Black and Sand

06 of 10 Best Wireless: Calvin Klein Wireless Triangle Bralette Courtesy View at Amazon ($36) Also available at Calvin Klein What We Love: It's one of the most comfortable bras that we own. What We Don't Love: This style generally runs small, so it's best to size up. Calvin Klein has been a mainstay in my personal underwear drawer for many years, and I constantly find myself grabbing this Wireless Triangle Bralette because of the sporty shape that subtly enhances cleavage (even if you don't have much of it) and how soft it feels against my skin. Unlike many high end brands, this bra is also easy to care for — it can be machine washed and dried. The adjustable shoulder straps allow you to find the perfect fit. But be wary when selecting a size — reviewers say it tends to run small, so it may be best to go up a size. Size Range: XS-XL | Material: Cotton, Modal and Elastane | Padding: No | Color: Black, Gray Heather, Charcoal Heather/Topaz, White, Topaz Gemstone, and Strawberry Shake

07 of 10 Best Minimizer Bra: Wacoal Women's Visual Effects Minimizer Bra Courtesy View at Amazon ($68) What We Love: This style is as pretty and on-trend as it is supportive and shape-enhancing. What We Don't Love: Some customers found the underwire a bit stiff. The Wacoal Visual Effects Minimizer Bra is our favorite minimizer style designed for cup sizes C-H in a multitude of neutral shades. Soft cups, seamless underwire, and soft stretch mesh at the bands make this a great choice for supporting, shaping, and minimizing larger breasts up to one inch. It also has elastic at the neckline and underarm, plus full coverage cups for a comfortable and seamless fit. Size range: C-H | Material: Lace | Padding: No | Color: Varies

08 of 10 Best Bra for Large Breasts: Third Love 24/7® Perfect Coverage Bra Courtesy View at Third Love ($72) What We Love: It's available in cup sizes B-H and 32-44 bands. What We Don't Love: The straps have a tendency to slide down after a few months. When you have larger breasts, fit and support are of the utmost importance — which is something Third Love really understands. Its 24/7® Perfect Coverage Bra is brilliantly designed so that it supports and sculpts full cup sizes without digging into your shoulders or leaving you feeling like you need to constantly adjust the straps to get comfy. Plus, the cups and straps are made from memory foam so that it molds to your body shape and stops slippage; though some reviewers have said that after a few months the straps tend to stretch and slide down. Size range: B-H | Material: Nylon and Spandex | Padding: Yes | Color: Taupe, Soft Pink, and Black

09 of 10 Best Bra for Small Breasts: Yasmine Eslami Serena Soft Bra Courtesy View at Yasmine Eslami ($120) What We Love: The body-positive ethos behind the collection What We Don't Love: It's hand wash only so might be one to save for special occasions. One of the perks of having smaller breasts is being able to wear less supportive triangle bras like this striking sheer pick from Yasmine Eslami. As pretty as it is comfy, this bra is made with stretchy tulle, and features a thin modesty panel across the triangle cups for an elegant yet sexy addition to your lingerie drawer. Like any clothing that's made with delicate fabric, this bra should be hand washed, but if you aren't able to, it can be machine washed on a delicate, cold cycle if it's placed in a laundry-safe bag. Size range: 30A-36D | Material: Stretch Tulle | Padding: No | Color: Black, Blush, and Ivory