The 25 Best Bralettes for Every Occasion (and Nearly Every Cup Size)
In the world of under things, the bralette is the extremely chill younger sister of the traditional bra we all know and have mixed feelings about. The no-lift, unwired, comfort-first style offers all of the good things about the classic garment, like coverage and support, and a lot less of the bad things, from binding fabric and poking wires to digging straps and obscene amounts of padding.
And contrary to popular belief, you don’t have to have a small chest to jump in on the bralette bandwagon. Thanks to brands like Lively, True & Co., and so many more, bralettes are far from one size fits all. Whether you’re an A cup, a G cup, or somewhere in the middle, there are comfortable, stylish, and inclusive options out there waiting for you — and we’ve rounded up 25 of the best here.
Best Lace Bralette: b.Tempted by Wacoal Lace Kiss
This bralette offers all of the best things about lace (sexy! exciting!) along with all of the conveniences the fabric often lacks, like comfort, support, and washing machine-friendly features. You can find it in dozens of colors and sizes ranging from S to XL. One of the hundreds of five-star reviews said, “The fit is great, not itchy, material doesn't roll, straps can be adjusted a bit, the color is very cute, and I couldn't be happier.”
To buy: $18; amazon.com
Best Affordable Bralette: Hanes X-Temp Bra
Stay comfortable, simple, and under budget with this everyday, wire-free style from Hanes. It features soft foam pads, temperature-adapting fabric to keep you dry, and has the green light to throw in the wash for easy maintenance. At $13 (and with availability in sizes small through 3X), this buy is truly an accessible option.
Best Supportive Option: Spanx Bra-llelujah Bralette
If Spanx is known for anything, it’s providing ultimate support underneath your clothes, and this bralette is no different. Sized XS to XL, you’ll find details like an all-hosiery design to smooth the back, thick shoulder straps to avoid any digging, and a band under the bust for support.
Best with Extra Padding: Calvin Klein Padded Bralette
When you want the comfort of a bralette with the added bonus of some extra padding, this classic Calvin Klein-logo style adds a little something special to a generally mundane pick-up — and it gets the job done with supportive lining and a racerback. Even better? The padding is stitched into the bra, so you don’t have to worry about adjusting it while you’re on the go. It’s so comfortable and supportive that some shoppers even wear it while working out.
Best Inclusive “Nude” Bralette: Aerie Real Me Bralette
For those that like to keep it simple, “nude” is the way to go for bras and underwear. But for anyone that isn’t the actual color beige, it can be pretty difficult to find what you’re looking for. Thankfully, Aerie has a pretty solid selection at an even better price point (under $25!), featuring racerback detail for extra support.
Best Seamless Bralette: Yummie Audrey Seamless Day Bra
Yummie aims to make maximum comfort seemingly invisible with this seamless day bra. No lines, no bulge — just a cleverly designed bralette that smooths your sides and back and actually offers support at the same time, for cup sizes 32A through 40D.
Best for Plus-Size: Cacique Intimates All-Over Racerback Bralette
Alas! A sexy, supportive, size-inclusive bralette. This all-over lace racerback from Cacique prioritizes comfort with no wires or padding, and comes in a comprehensive size range from 0/2 through 26/28.
Best Strapless Bralette: Cosabella New Free Bandeau
Available in small, medium, and large sizes, this strapless bralette features ribbed inserts that shape and secure breasts in place without the added support of bands or straps. For the #nipslip paranoid, the double-layered light elastic edges offer a smooth, comfortable fit, promising to keep everything underneath in place.
To buy: $28; amazon.com
Best Halter Bralette: Free People Galloon Lace Halter Bra
A halter bralette is a great option if you’re looking for extra support or something compatible with a plunging neckline or open-back top. This sweet Free People number comes in a handful of vibrant colors, and is backed by solid reviews. One shopper wrote, “Absolutely love this bra! I now have it in white, nude, and black. So cute for open back shirts and super comfortable.”
Best Soft and Stretchy Option: On Gossamer Stretch Cotton Bralette
Super-soft pima cotton makes this an easy everyday staple. Extra points for double lining, interior slits for optional enhancer cups, and sweet embroidered edging.
Best for Small Chests: Jockey T-Shirt Modern Seamfree Bralette
This bralette comes with thin, soft straps, removable cups, and breathable fabric. With over 200 reviews, the consensus is that the affordable option is a great move for small chests. One reviewer raves, “As a very small-chested person, [this bralette] prevents gaping when I lean over, and have the bonus of creating a beautiful shape I’m proud of. I'm no longer self-conscious about my chest!”
To buy: $12–$43; amazon.com
Best Tank Bralette: Everlane Tank Bra
Leave it to Everlane to make the ultimate, everyday bra. With over 1,200 near-perfect reviews, this soft, double-layered tank bra offers a supportive, easy wear that won’t stretch out over time. Plus, it comes in playful colors — like tangy orange and a dreamy baby blue — guaranteed to give your underwear drawer some life.
Best for Pregnancy: Lively Mesh Trim Maternity Bralette
Sure, maternity bras aren’t inherently glamourous, but there’s no reason that new moms should have to sacrifice style for functionality. Lively agrees, so they made a stylish alternative — the light at the end of the ugly, bulky, nursing bra tunnel.
Best for Large Breasts: Parfait Dalis Bralette
So often, the only bralettes made with big boobs in mind lean more towards drab than they do cute. This stretchy, wireless option from Parfait does the opposite, offering a playful lace detail that still works for everyday wear, offered up to size 38G.
Best for Sleeping: Madewell Knit Racerback Bralette
This henley bralette from Madewell is modeled after a sports bra style, made of cotton and modal for ultimate softness and comfort. It’s just as perfect to wear under clothes as it is to wear solo.
Best Summer Go-To: Anine Bing Stretch Lace Bra
With every festival season, we’re reminded that bralettes, especially ones that lean on the sexier side, are valid shirting options. Should you be looking for the right one, look no further than this stretch lace bralette from Anine Bing — one that Kendall Jenner herself wore to Coachella in 2017, no big deal.
Best Bralette with Back Support: True & Co. True Body Lift Wireless Bra
While this True & Co. bralette isn’t the sexiest we’ve seen, it sure is a solid everyday contender, and its near-perfect 4.5 rating backs that up. The ultra-soft fabric and racerback design make for ultimate comfort and extra back support, all while looking invisible under your clothes.
Best Plunge Bralette: Cosabella Trenta Lace Triangle Bra
If there’s one thing that bralettes can restrict you from, it’s a top or dress with a plunging neckline. That is, of course if you don’t have a plunge bralette. This longline lace option is a great example to keep in stock if you’re a fan of the deep V, equipped with adjustable straps and an easy front-clasp closure.
Best Sheer Bralette: Skin Cotton-Tulle Triangle Bra
This ultra-soft bralette offers the look of mesh but with a breathable cotton-tulle blend that hugs the chest in all the right places, with support from adjustable shoulder straps and an elasticated underband. Buy the matching briefs ($48; net-a-porter.com) to make it a set.
Best for a Sexy Night Out: Kiki de Montparnasse Silk-Satin Bralette
Whether you have a special night planned, or want to lean into the underwear as outerwear trend we’ve seen all over street style over the last couple of years, this embroidered tulle and silk satin number is worthy of a splurge.
To buy: $105; amazon.com
Best Sustainable Bralette: Baserange Mississippi Bra
With bralettes made of 94 percent bamboo, Baserange not only focuses on cool minimal design and easy silhouettes but environmental impact as well.
Best Show-Off Option: Miguelina Tilly Woven Bralette
Wear it around the house, to the beach, or on a date. With jeans, a midi skirt, or equally revealing bottom. However you wear it, this bralette wasn’t meant to be covered up.
Best Lined Bralette: Vince Camuto Winnie Longline Bralette
Beautiful design, uncomplicated fit. This longline style features light padding, wire-free cups, and extra supportive straps.
Best Bralette on Amazon: Fruit of the Loom Pullover Bra
If you consider Amazon reviews to be your guiding compass, allow us to introduce you to this classic Fruit of the Loom, sports-styled bralette with over 2,500 five-star reviews. It’s comfortable, unfussy, and as one reviewer puts it, the “holy grail of comfortable, everyday bras.”
To buy: $11–$45; amazon.com
Best Minimalist Option: Richer Poorer Bralette
The bralette so popular, it’s always selling out. Thankfully, it’s currently in full stock right now on Lou & Grey, so get it while you can and experience the super-comfortable and actually supportive fit for yourself.