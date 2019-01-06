The Bralette With a 3,000-Person Waitlist Just Launched Even More Styles for Big Boobed-Women

Image zoom Lively

Bra shopping as a woman with big boobs all too often feels like a circlejerk of brands handing you sewn together bits of lace and congratulating themselves for “designing” “inclusive” lines that barely go up to 36D. Sorry, but you can’t just ‘Honey, I Blew Up the Kid’ a dainty 32A bralette and claim your work here is done.

On the flipside (because those fabric scraps are not going to cut it), the thought of buying yet another fleshy-toned, industrial-strength utility bra can feel so… blah. Where are the fun, flirty, nice-to-look-at styles that the smaller set is spoiled for choice with?

So when a company started making bralettes that were actually cute, and designed specifically for DD-DDD cups, the big-chested community clamoured. The Busty Bralette by Lively first launched in 2017 with a 3,000-person waitlist, and promptly sold out within 24 hours.

The trick to this brilliant underwire-free bralette is a clever supportive link between the two cups that will make you say, “Oh, someone with big boobs designed this.”

Today, that bralette is back with a whole new look for 2019, ready to spice up our color-craving underwear drawers in a big way. The just-launched Lively Garden Party series features the Busty Bralette in the most amazing new pattern — tropical floral. The best part? It's only $35.

The just-launched Lively Garden Party series features the Busty Bralette in the most amazing new pattern — tropical floral.

