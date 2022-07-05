The 8 Best Boyfriend Jeans For Every Body and Budget

That's why, with the help of our experts, InStyle took on the task of finding the best boyfriend jeans for every body, budget, and style. We decided that the Good American Good Boy jeans , with its updated fit, inclusive size range, and unique details, proved to be the best boyfriend jeans of all the ones recommended and tested.

Don't let their relaxed vibe fool you — boyfriend jeans can be one of the most difficult denim items to shop for. Finding the perfect pair means finding just the right blend of fit, texture, and wash, which can sometimes feel impossible. Still, even with all these variables at play, our experts agree that finding the perfect boyfriend jeans is more of an art than a science. But with brands offering more size ranges, fits, and washes than ever before, the task of finding your perfect pair means kissing lots of frogs to find your denim-clad prince.

Best Overall: Good American Good Boy Courtesy View at Good American ($150) Also available at Nordstrom What We Love: The great fit and a classic wash comes in an inclusive size range. What We Don't Love: Good American's take on the boyfriend jean is a little more tailored than what we'd normally look for in the style. Since launching in 2016, Good American has quickly become the new standard for all things denim. Founded by Emma Grede and Khloe Kardashian in 2016, this premium denim brand counts stars like Megan Fox, Ashley Graham, and Gabrielle Union among their die-hard fans. Their take on the boyfriend jean features small but unique details, like the distressed waistline and notched ankle, that don't take away from the classic look of the jeans. The fit also blends the worn-in look expected of boyfriend jeans with a tighter, yet unoppressive, silhouette to complement curvier shapes. But bear in mind, this updated take on the boyfriend jean won't afford the wearer the classic slouchy style or feel of a typical boyfriend jean. Instead, we chose this jean for its deceptively soft fabric that somehow doesn't sacrifice structure or stretch- so your butt will look and feel good all day long. Size: 00-28 | Wash: Light wash | Details: Split hem

Best Value: Universal Thread Boyfriend Jeans Courtesy View at Target ($35) "Target's Universal Thread is basically Rachel Comey without the price tag," says Amy Leverton, trend consultant and author of Denim: Street Style, Vintage, Obsession. The low budget denim features many high-end-looking styles to give your outfit an extra oomph, like patched and topstitched knees but at a fraction of the price. Unlike other affordable pairs that contain a high percentage of spandex, these only feature a mere two percent; jeans with a lot of spandex can cause a pair to lose their shape over time, but many prefer it to get a better fit, especially over curves. With such a small amount of spandex included, this pair has just enough to ensure a comfortable fit, while maintaining that rigid denim look. Size: 00-26 | Wash: Black, medium, white, railroad stripe | Details: Cuffed hem, patches

Best Splurge: Re/Done 90s Low Slung Courtesy View at Re/Done ($170) Also available at Revolve What We Love: A versatile fit with perfect pocket placement. What We Don't Love: None of Re/Done's jeans feature an inclusive size range, including this pair. Any detail-oriented person will appreciate this take on the boyfriend jeans."You have to pay a lot of attention to the pocket size and placement," says Leverton about this pair of Re/Done jeans. "That can really make or break how good your butt looks." Most of the time when shopping for jeans, pocket placement varies for each brand and size. But meticulously placed pockets and seam lines on this pair give it a universally flattering look. InStyle senior fashion commerce editor Chloe Anello owns multiple pairs of these jeans and swears by them. "I didn't want to believe the hype, but they truly are worth the splurge. You can feel the time and consideration that went into each pair as soon as you put them on," she says. "I prefer all my denim to be rigid because I think it looks better over time than those made from a blend of stretch material." She adds that the lack of stretch is definitely noticeable, but the brand accounts for that with the fit, and it molds to your body over time, giving you the perfect slouchy fit. They run true-to-size, yet if you're unsure, we recommend sizing up. Plus, if you're on the tall side — Anello is five-foot-nine — these have the right amount of length. Size: 23-32 | Wash: Dark, medium, black, white | Details: High rise, some have knee rips

Best Plus Size: Madewell The Plus High-Rise Slim Boyjean Courtesy View at Madewell ($70, was $135) Also available at Nordstrom What We Love: The cotton-spandex blend makes these jeans feel comfortable and lived in from the moment you put them on. What We Don't Love: According to experts, sizing can be inconsistent. Madewell always impresses us with their wide range of denim styles — and they didn't disappoint with their extended sizes that launched in 2018. Because they designed this pair with plus-size bodies in mind, the jeans fit through the thighs and waist while still maintaining that baggy boyfriend fit. That said, though, Marcy Guevara-Prete, plus-size style expert and owner of The Plus Bus, advises us to "ignore the size on the tag" because it's fairly inconsistent. "I sometimes size up almost 2 sizes to get my desired fit, especially in a relaxed cut," she adds. But if you're particularly worried, Madewell's special cotton, tencel, and spandex blend can help close the gap for those in-between sizes without sacrificing durability or fit. Size: 22W-28W | Wash: Medium | Details: High waist

Best Distressed: Good American Good 90s Jeans Courtesy View at Good American ($170) What We Love: The detailed distressing gives these jeans an organic look. What We Don't Love: Distressing can vary between pairs. Just as with their Good Boy jeans, Good American pays attention to the small distressing details, winning it this category. "I want to look like I found these at the bottom of a thrift store bin," says Guevara-Prete of these Good American jeans. "Good American jeans tend to look very 'ripped by accident,'" she says. Details, like chewed hems and a slightly ripped waistband, lend itself to that accidentally teared look that Good American has mastered. Keep in mind, as with all pre-distressed jeans, the rips can vary from pair to pair, especially regarding where the rips fall on each individual's shape. Size: 00-26 | Wash: Medium, light, white, black | Details: High waist, some have thigh and knee rips

Best for Petites: J.Crew Petite Slouchy Boyfriend Jeans Courtesy View at J.Crew ($148) What We Love: Each pair made from recycled materials and organic cotton is Fair Trade Certified. What We Don't Love: The rips look a bit manufactured, rather than natural. The boyfriend jeans from J.Crew have what we like to call a goldilocks fit — they're not too slouchy, yet not too tight; the jeans hit the perfect slouch middle ground. "Boyfriend jeans should hug, but not suffocate the hips," says Chloe Cole, owner and curator of Anachronista Vintage. J.Crew tweaked their design to feature a just-right mid-rise that actually accentuates your best features (a PSA for anyone who thinks boyfriend jeans are unflattering). J.Crew manufactured these jeans using certified Fair Trade Certified practices as well as 100 percent organic cotton, which tends to be a more sustainable choice. For further styling around this perfect slouch "consider pairing with a cropped top that has a feminine touch," says Cole. Size: 23-32 | Wash: Light | Details: Knee rips

Best Low Rise: Addison Low Rise Relaxed Jeans Courtesy View at Reformation ($148) Also available at Nordstrom What We Love: A low rise that doesn't sacrifice comfort. What We Don't Love: Reformation only offers the jeans in one wash. The return of low rise has been controversial — to say the least — but if you're going to do it, you might as well do it right. "We've entered an era where anything goes," says Leverton. "People are choosing what to wear based on what they feel most comfortable in and that's a really great thing. What you do with it, and how you wear it can determine how trendy you make it." This pair by Reformation gives us everything we could want in a low-rise boyfriend jean: a perfect muted wash, clean details, and a relaxed fit throughout. Even when styled as a vibey Y2K throwback (sans a Razr phone, though), they still can look classic. Size: 23-32 | Wash: Medium | Details: Low rise