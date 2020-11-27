The 65 Best Fashion, Beauty, and Home Black Friday Sales to Shop Right Now
It’s the night before Black Friday, and that means it’s time to finalize your shopping plan. We took the liberty of doing the hard work for you, scouring the internet to find 65 clothing, shoe, accessory, beauty, and home sales that are too good to pass up.
In the clothing category, major retailers like Nordstrom, Amazon, and Walmart are running can’t-miss sales throughout the next few days. At Nordstrom, we’re shopping the sweater sale section, which includes over 800 styles — like this Free People oversized sweater that’s half off and this Halogen cashmere crewneck for just $58. Over at Amazon, we’re keeping an eye on the Levi’s section, and at Walmart, we recommend checking out the outerwear sale section, which includes the viral Orolay Down Jacket.
Apart from the big department stores, we’re happy to report that Madewell’s entire site is up to 50 percent off right now with the code VERYMERRY at checkout. Lululemon is also running a sale, and the brand’s Black Friday section has hundreds of styles, including the customer-loved Wunder Under leggings.
Moving on to shoes and accessories, Ugg is offering up to 60 percent off seasonal styles, and at Coach you can get 50 percent off best-selling items, like this everyday leather tote for $198 and this convenient leather belt bag for $113.
As for this year’s beauty deals, Olive & June, AKA everyone’s favorite at-home mani and pedi brand, is offering 25 percent off its entire site with the code MAGIC25 at checkout (we recommend checking out the just-launched pedicure system). At Cosmedix, you can get 30 percent off all skincare products sitewide with the code SAVEEARLY at checkout.
And finally, there are tons of home sales to take advantage of over the next few days. At Wayfair, you can score up to 70 percent off living room seating, up to 80 percent off area rugs, and shop home decor starting at just $20. If you’re in the market for new bedding, check out Brooklinen’s 20 percent off sitewide sale. You can also shop new sheets from Mellanni, which is offering 20 percent off two or more items storewide with the code 20OFFMELL at checkout.
We know there are a lot of sales to sort through, so take your time, scroll down the list, and don’t let these once-a-year deals go to waste. Check out our top fashion, beauty, and home picks below.
Best Clothing Black Friday Sales:
- Nordstrom: Score up to 50 percent off thousands of styles, including activewear, sweaters, and outerwear
- Nordstrom Rack: Shop daily deals and save on over 2,000 pieces in the Rack Friday Clearance Event
- Amazon: Get major discounts on pieces from Calvin Klein, Levi’s, and Amazon’s in-house brands
- Walmart: Take up to 30 percent off activewear, up to 30 percent off sweaters, and up to 40 percent off coats and jackets
- Macy’s: Shop over 14,000 discounted items in Macy’s Black Friday sale, including pieces from French Connection, Sanctuary, and Kate Spade
- Anthropologie: Take 30 percent off sitewide, plus free shipping on orders over $50
- Madewell: Take up to 50 percent off the whole site using code VERYMERRY at checkout
- Spanx: Enjoy 20 percent off sitewide, including everyone’s favorite faux leather leggings
- Old Navy: Get 50 percent off everything sitewide, with styles starting at just $5
- Gap: Take 50 percent off sitewide, plus an extra 10 percent off everything with code GAPFRIDAY at checkout
- Outdoor Voices: Score up to 70 percent off sitewide
- Lululemon: Enjoy discounts on hundreds of styles in the Black Friday sale section
- Alo Yoga: Get up to 70 percent off sitewide
- Bandier: Score 30 percent off sitewide and enjoy daily deals throughout the weekend
- Girlfriend Collective: Take 30 percent off sitewide
- Richer Poorer: Get 30 percent off sitewide
- Lively: Get a free tie-dye tote with every order
- The North Face: Score 30 percent off over 200 styles
- Modcloth: Enjoy 30 percent off sitewide and an extra 40 percent off sale items
- Boohoo: Take 60 percent off sitewide
- Joe’s Jeans: Use the code SHOPBF at checkout for 30 percent off full-price and sale items
- Hatch: Take 25 percent off almost all maternity wear sitewide (including sale items) with code RETAILTHERAPY2020 at checkout
- Koral: Enjoy up to 70 percent off select activewear styles
- Naadam: Use code BLACKFRI40 at checkout for 40 percent off sitewide
- Vince: Take 30 percent off sitewide with code NOVEMBER30 at checkout
Best Shoe and Accessory Black Friday Sales:
- Adidas: Score up to 50 percent off best-selling shoe styles like Stan Smith sneakers and the newest Ultraboost running shoes
- Ugg: Take up to 60 percent off seasonal styles
- M.Gemi: Enjoy up to 70 percent off sitewide
- Soludos: Get 25 percent off sitewide
- Coach: Score 50 percent off select best-selling bags and 30 percent off full-price styles with code THANKS30 at checkout
- Rebecca Minkoff: Take 30 percent off orders over $150 with code TAKE30 at checkout
- Baublebar: Score major discounts on best-selling styles, including this gold link necklace and bracelet set for $60
- Missoma: Take 25 percent off sitewide
- Kendra Scott: Enjoy 30 percent off top-selling pieces and 25 percent off the fine jewelry and sterling silver collections
- Dear Frances: Score 25 percent off sitewide with code BF25 at checkout
- Chelsea Paris: Take 20 percent off sitewide with code BFCP20 at checkout
- HAVVA: Get 30 percent off select collections and 70 percent off the brand’s archive
- Hobo Bags: Take 25 percent off sitewide and enjoy free shipping with code GOBBLE at checkout
- Paravel: Score 25 percent off sitewide using code ALMOSTTHERE25 at checkout
- Studs: Take 20 percent off sitewide
- Senia: Get 15 percent off sitewide with code FRIDAYFIFTEEN at checkout
Best Beauty Black Friday Sales:
- Olive & June: Take 25 percent off sitewide with code MAGIC25 at checkout
- Sephora: Enjoy up to 50 percent off sitewide and free shipping with the code FREESHIP at checkout
- Cosmedix: Take 30 percent off your entire purchase with code SAVEEARLY at checkout
- The Beauty Spy: Take 20 percent off sitewide, plus shop daily doorbusters
- Alleyoop: Shop the entire site at 20 percent off
- Glossier: Take 25 percent off sitewide and score up to 35 percent off when you shop sets
- bareMinerals: Take 25 percent off everything with code FAVEFRIDAY at checkout
- Dermstore: Score up to 30 percent off sitewide with code SHARETHELOVE at checkout
- Laura Mercier: Take 25 percent off sitewide and 30 percent off orders over $150
- Tatcha: Enjoy 20 percent off sitewide with code BF20 at checkout
- Tower 28: Get 20 percent off sitewide and free shipping with code THANKFUL20 at checkout
- Peter Thomas Roth: Score the skincare brand’s super-size Mega-Rich Intensive Anti-Aging Creme for just $24 with code MEGABF at checkout
Best Home Black Friday Sales:
- Brooklinen: Take 20 percent off sitewide
- Boll & Branch: Enjoy 25 percent off orders over $150
- Wayfair: Take up to 70 percent off living room seating, up to 80 percent off area rugs, and shop home decor starting at $20
- Overstock: Score up to 70 percent off thousands of items and enjoy free shipping
- The Sill: Take up to 50 percent off the Black Friday Collection
- Abbio: Get 25 percent off sitewide with code AbbioBF25 at checkout
- Boutique Rugs: Enjoy 65 percent off sitewide with code BF65 at checkout
- Burrow: Use code DEALS at checkout for 10 percent off orders up to $1,399, $200 off orders over $1,400, $250 off orders over $1,800, $300 off orders over $2,200, $400 off orders over $2,600, and $500 off order over $3,000, and score free shipping on all orders
- Caraway: Take 10 percent off orders over $225, 15 percent off orders over $450, and 20 percent off orders over $525
- Mellanni: Score 20 percent off two or more items storewide with code 20OFFMELL at checkout
- Sakara Life: Take 25 percent off everything with code BLACKFRIDAY2020 at checkout
- Sardel: Enjoy 20 percent off sitewide