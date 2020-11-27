The 65 Best Fashion, Beauty, and Home Black Friday Sales to Shop Right Now

Score deals from Nordstrom, Madewell, Adidas, Sephora, and more.
By Eden Lichterman
Nov 26, 2020 @ 8:00 pm
It’s the night before Black Friday, and that means it’s time to finalize your shopping plan. We took the liberty of doing the hard work for you, scouring the internet to find 65 clothing, shoe, accessory, beauty, and home sales that are too good to pass up. 

In the clothing category, major retailers like Nordstrom, Amazon, and Walmart are running can’t-miss sales throughout the next few days. At Nordstrom, we’re shopping the sweater sale section, which includes over 800 styles — like this Free People oversized sweater that’s half off and this Halogen cashmere crewneck for just $58. Over at Amazon, we’re keeping an eye on the Levi’s section, and at Walmart, we recommend checking out the outerwear sale section, which includes the viral Orolay Down Jacket

Apart from the big department stores, we’re happy to report that Madewell’s entire site is up to 50 percent off right now with the code VERYMERRY at checkout. Lululemon is also running a sale, and the brand’s Black Friday section has hundreds of styles, including the customer-loved Wunder Under leggings

Moving on to shoes and accessories, Ugg is offering up to 60 percent off seasonal styles, and at Coach you can get 50 percent off best-selling items, like this everyday leather tote for $198 and this convenient leather belt bag for $113

As for this year’s beauty deals, Olive & June, AKA everyone’s favorite at-home mani and pedi brand, is offering 25 percent off its entire site with the code MAGIC25 at checkout (we recommend checking out the just-launched pedicure system). At Cosmedix, you can get 30 percent off all skincare products sitewide with the code SAVEEARLY at checkout.  

And finally, there are tons of home sales to take advantage of over the next few days. At Wayfair, you can score up to 70 percent off living room seating, up to 80 percent off area rugs, and shop home decor starting at just $20. If you’re in the market for new bedding, check out Brooklinen’s 20 percent off sitewide sale. You can also shop new sheets from Mellanni, which is offering 20 percent off two or more items storewide with the code 20OFFMELL at checkout.  

We know there are a lot of sales to sort through, so take your time, scroll down the list, and don’t let these once-a-year deals go to waste. Check out our top fashion, beauty, and home picks below. 

