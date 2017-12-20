The Best Curve-Friendly LBB (Little Black Bodysuits) to Try Now

Courtesy
Lashauna Williams
Dec 20, 2017

Nothing creates a streamlined silhouette quite like a bodysuit. This season, we're seeing them in every variation, perfect for every occasion. From tummy-taming tees to ooh la la lacy teddies, the bodysuit has been delivering major style in so many ways. This piece is quickly becoming a perfect transitional statement in our closet, so why not go for a chic black version that'll go with everything? No matter your style, there's a figure-flattering version awaiting for you to try now. Start with this cool fringe version from Simply Be (above).

1 of 7 Courtesy

Ribbed Lace Trim Bodysuit by Lost Ink

Cut-out and lace details add girly touches to a tried and true shape.

2 of 7 Courtesy

Lace Soft Cup Bodysuit by Ashley Stewart

Take your lingerie to the streets! Pair this one with a blazer and skinny jeans for an unexpected date-night look.

3 of 7 Courtesy

Thong bodysuit by Yummie

Expect Yummie's amazing shapewear technology on this t-shirt to emphasize your waist.

4 of 7 Courtesy

Good Body Asymmetrical Bodysuit by Good American

This one shoulder feels fresh and creates a beautiful silhouette.

5 of 7 Courtesy

Studio V-Neck Sequin Bodysuit by Eloquii

Perfect addition for any festive parties you may have coming up.

6 of 7 Courtesy

Mesh Bodysuit by Forever 21+

Add a skirt under the mesh for an easy layered look.

7 of 7 Courtesy

Plunge Lace-Up Bodysuit by DebShops

This lace-up bodysuit can be worn alone or layered over a camisole.

