The Best Curve-Friendly LBB (Little Black Bodysuits) to Try Now

Nothing creates a streamlined silhouette quite like a bodysuit. This season, we're seeing them in every variation, perfect for every occasion. From tummy-taming tees to ooh la la lacy teddies, the bodysuit has been delivering major style in so many ways. This piece is quickly becoming a perfect transitional statement in our closet, so why not go for a chic black version that'll go with everything? No matter your style, there's a figure-flattering version awaiting for you to try now. Start with this cool fringe version from Simply Be (above).

VIDEO: Simply Be FW '17