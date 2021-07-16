IDK Who Needs to Hear This, But These Are the 15 Best Bikinis to Buy Right Now
One summer activity absolutely no one is admittedly a fan of? Shopping for bathing suits. Unfortunately, it's de rigueur in order to enjoy seasonal adventures when the temperatures spike, be it splashing around at the pool or sunbathing at the beach. And even if you gravitate towards the classic coverage of a one-piece or the hybrid flexibility of a tankini style, a showstopping, make-your-ex-come-back-begging bikini is a must-have in every swimwear collection, no matter your body type (because every body is a bikini body).
In order to make the perusing process a little more painless, we rounded up 15 of the best bikinis on the market, from teeny-weeny micro minis to ribcage-scraping high-waist cheekies to longline cuts that offer a tad more chest coverage, and even some trendier takes that'll stand out in a sea of stringy triangle tops and tie-waist bottoms. Read on to shop our favorite fashionable, figure-flattering bikinis that are sure to make a splash this summer.
These are the best bikinis in 2021:
- Best Overall: Andie The Bermuda Top
- Best Budget: Cupshe High-Waist Ruffle Bikini
- Best Cup-Size: Cuup The Balconette
- Best for Bigger Busts: Lively The Busty Bralette
- Best Triangle Top: Lemlem Amira Triangle Bikini Top
- Best Bandeau: Solid & Striped Kaia Ruffled Strapless Bikini Top
- Best One-Shoulder: Summersalt The Sidestroke Bikini Top
- Best High-Neck: Onia Elsa Top
- Best Long Line Top: Beach Riot Eva Top
- Best High-Waist: Everlane The High-Rise Hipster Bottom
- Best High-Leg: Good American Better Cheeky Bottom
- Best Cheeky: Aerie Cross-Over High-Cut Cheeky Bikini Bottom
- Best Micro: Frankies Bikinis Ziggy Bikini Bottom
- Best Full-Coverage Bottom: Miraclesuit Super High-Waist Bathing Suit Bottom
- Best for Athletic Wear: Athleta Malibu Printed Bikini Top
Best Overall: Andie The Bermuda Top
For reliable support, this better-than-basic underwire bikini top is everything you could ever want and more from swimwear. It's basically a bra in swimsuit form, giving you supreme, effortless lift and coverage that holds up in the water. It's available in four flat colors, including a fun floral print, plus a limited-edition neon lemon terry that screams summer. The brand suggests pairing the Bermuda top with the high-cut 90s Cheeky Bottom or the Banded Bottom that sits right at the hips.
Best Budget: Cupshe High-Waist Ruffle Bikini
If you prefer not to shop for separate bikini pieces, this affordable bikini comes with both a top and bottom for less than the price of most single styles. Available in 20 colors and patterns, the top features smocking and ruffled details, plus adjustable straps and removable cups for customizable support. The bottom is ultra high-waisted, hitting above the belly button, and offers a flirty cheeky cut in the back.
Best Cup-Size: Cuup The Balconette
For sufficient support, opting for a cup-size bikini top is a no-brainer, especially now that buzzy intimates brand Cuup offers swimwear alongside its signature minimalist bra styles. The Balconette is its best-selling bikini top, combining a vintage silhouette with the same clean, pared-down feel that's made the brand so popular. All five colors are available in 53 cup sizes, and you can match your top to bottoms in classic bikini, full-coverage, and cheeky high-waist cuts.
Best for Bigger Busts: Lively The Busty Bralette
From the makers of the one and only Busty Bralette, Lively's new swim line follows suit with a bikini top for larger cups that closely resembles its inclusive intimates. The style is designed for sizes D to DDD with a fit that offers comfort, coverage, and support; traditional sizing is available for smaller chests, too, as are bottoms in high-waist and bikini cuts.
Best Triangle Top: Lemlem Amira Triangle Bikini Top
Teeny-tiny triangle bikinis tend to err on the side of basic, but this bright yellow two-piece from African artisan-influenced label Lemlem is anything but. The pattern is inspired by traditional Ethiopian handweaving, as is the colorful print on the corresponding cover-up sarong and jacquard-knit bottoms — available in both high-waist and side-tie styles. Ties at the neck and back allow for ultimate adjustability, while sliding triangle cups create customizable chest coverage.
Best Bandeau: Solid & Striped Kaia Ruffled Strapless Bikini Top
Show tan lines who's boss with a fun and flirty bandeau style that's practically made for sunbathing on the beaches of Mexico. Featuring a straight neck and colorblocked design, this strapless ruffled top effortlessly adds volume to enhance your natural curves. Matching flouncy bikini bottoms complete the playful look, so all you need to add is some sunshine and a margarita.
Best One-Shoulder: Summersalt The Sidestroke Bikini Top
No doubt you've seen Summersalt's best-selling Sidestroke one-piece a time or two before, whether on Instagram, beach-trotting influencers, or your very own BFF. The brand has halved its signature colorblocked suit and turned it into a bikini that's equally as iconic: Available in three colors, it features built-in soft cups and a compressive recycled material that's sustainable and supportive. Mix and match with your choice of bottom, like the matching Classic Turn-Down or the solid High-Leg Mid-Rise Bikini.
Best High-Neck: Onia Elsa Top
The saying "business in the front, party in the back" was practically made for this high-neck bikini top. You can officially nip nip slips in the bud thanks to a neck-grazing, high-cut fabric that has a modest and supportive fit, while playful barely-there straps behind balance out the front coverage. Pair it with matching cheeky bottoms to maintain the signature sexy feel you'd expect from a showstopping bikini.
Best Long Line Top: Beach Riot Eva Top
Bikini meets tankini in this colorblocked longline top that's ideal for days when you just can't decide. When paired with Beach Riot's matching high-waisted bottoms, the set shows a small but cheeky sliver of skin around your midsection and has just enough coverage from behind. Adjustable shoulder straps help lift and support an unpadded bust, while a ribbed design offers a comfy T-shirt-like feel.
Best High-Waist: Everlane The High-Rise Hipster Bottom
Everlane does basics like no other brand, so it's no wonder its new swimsuit launch is selling out fast. Add this must-have bottom to your collection while you still can, featuring a waist-scraping rise and moderate coverage from behind. In true Everlane fashion, it's made of sustainable materials — as is the coordinating Square-Neck Bikini Top — and fit-tested on over 100 women to ensure a comfortable, flattering, and secure wear on every body type.
Best High-Leg: Good American Better Cheeky Bottom
Go high with a waist-scraping cheeky cut that'll give you legs for literal days. This option from Good American is made of a flexible crinkle fabric that stretches up or down a size, adapting to your body as it changes over time and even from day to day. Plus, the texture adds to its nostalgic retro look. Pair it with the Always Fits Perfect Fit top, made of the same stretchy material.
Best Cheeky: Aerie Cross-Over High-Cut Cheeky Bikini Bottom
Modeled after Aerie's TikTok-famous crossover leggings, these cheeky bikini bottoms offer the same V-waist style in high-leg swimsuit form — and we're not mad about it. The criss-cross style elongates your torso and highlights your curves, so basically it looks *chef's kiss* on all body types. From the back, the cheeky cut instantly gives you a plump peach booty, showing just enough skin without inducing the wedgie feel.
Best Micro: Frankies Bikinis Ziggy Bikini Bottom
Itty-bitty barely there swimsuits will never go out of style, and this tastefully tiny option from Frankies Bikinis is particularly trendy right now. A single side-tie closure and adjustable sliding fit create customizable wear, so you can go bold with a thong back or fan out the front for more coverage. It's available in four floral prints and can be paired with the Nick bikini top to maintain the string style.
Best Full-Coverage Bottom: Miraclesuit Super High-Waist Bathing Suit Bottom
For maximum coverage, this retro bottom takes high-waisted to a new extreme, elongating your torso with its rib-grazing fit. A moderate leg cut lengthens legs while maintaining modesty, and from the back, a comfortable cheek-concealing fit allows you to bend and move without worry. Best of all, it serves double duty as a shaper, flattening your tummy for an ultra-flattering fit.
Best for Athletic Wear: Athleta Malibu Printed Bikini Top
Whether you're throwing down in a game of beach volleyball or wrangling up the kids after a long day at the pool, everyone needs a suit that goes the extra mile. We love the high-neck, full-coverage design of this athletic bikini that fits just like your favorite sports bra (making it perfect for land-to-water sports and triathlon training). Larger busts can size up to the D to DD option and pair it with the matching bikini bottom, boyshort, or swim short.