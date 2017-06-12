5 Beach-Ready Buys You'll Want to Wear IRL

My approach to new clothing is like your thrifty grandmother’s thoughts on last night’s dinner: I’m going to keep using it until I can’t anymore.The idea that something I spent money might waste space in my wardrobe makes me bonkers-crazy, and basically dictates everything that I buy. So new swimsuits and caftans for a one-off trip? A pretty tough sell.

VIDEO: 3 Ways to Nail Effortless Beachy Waves

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

But versatile, sand-to-street options like the 5 pieces below tell a different story. These are all styles I’d happily wear throughout my city-centric summer plans; the fact I’ll also be ready for weekend away is just a nice bonus. Allow me to walk you through my thought process, starting with…