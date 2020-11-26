The 25 Best, Most Discounted Deals From Amazon’s Outrageous Black Friday Sale

Including Calvin Klein bags, Kate Middleton-loved sneakers, and Oprah’s “favorite” coat.

By Laura Reilly
Nov 25, 2020 @ 9:00 pm
Even though it seems like Prime Day wrapped up just moments ago, Amazon’s Black Friday 2020 sale has already arrived (early!), and we wouldn’t dream of skipping out on this enormous clearance. In fact, this weekend’s markdowns may be even deeper than the ones we shopped last month.

As style-minded people, we headed straight to the Fashion, Beauty, and Home sale sections, and we’re frankly shocked at how generous the deals are. In fact, Amazon’s broad selection of discounts rivals those of Nordstrom and Walmart, even when it comes to categories like designer shoes and bags, high-end beauty tools, and niche, internet-buzzy brands.

Ingredient-forward anti-aging skincare products like L’Oreal’s Regimen Kit and Belei’s hydrating duo are marked down over 30 percent each, and this viral pore-sucking clay with a huge TikTok following is just $9 today. Meanwhile, the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Brush that’s literally changing people’s lives (it has over 100,000 near-perfect ratings) is 30 percent off for a limited time.

Name-brand items that always sell out during Amazon sales, like these Kate Middleton-loved Superga sneakers and the Oprah-loved Amazon coat, are pretty much guaranteed to do so once more now that they’re marked down so significantly. We’ve dug up a handful of less-expected designer deals also bound for sell-out status, including New Balance sneakers for over 35 percent off and Calvin Klein handbags for less than $65 each.

Seeing as how we’re investing in our personal spaces now more than ever before (and hibernation season is upon us in the realest way), we’re carving out a special budget for home wares this year. And with so many deals that speak to our fashion sensibilities, Amazon is making that such an easy feat. Kate Spade homewares are under $40, Jonathan Adler pet accessories are under $20, and Amazon’s best-selling silk pillowcases are under $10.

Below, shop the best, most discounted deals from Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

Best Clothing Deals

Best Shoe Deals

Best Bag + Accessory Deals

Best Beauty Deals

Best Home Deals

