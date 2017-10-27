12 Ways to Make Neutrals Work for the Gym

Alexis Parente
Oct 27, 2017 @ 2:15 pm

Neutral toned activewear, as seen regularly on the Jenners and Hadids, is currently trending and we need to jump on this bandwagon. I personally thought I would never wear beige colored leggings, thinking to myself that they have to be unflattering and just why would you do that? But then I bought a pair of Outdoor Voices's 3/4 leggings in the color oatmeal—and I was converted.

Neutral shades are not only super-chic, they also look great when mixed with bold pops of color, deep hues, or head-to-toe nudes. I find myself religiously wearing my oatmeal leggings on the weekend with a chunky sweater and a bomber jacket, the perfect combination of comfy activewear that still look polished Try a soft toned activewear set on your next trip to the gym, and scroll through for 12 strong contenders.

Nike Beige Sneakers

A neutral shoe will pair perfectly with all your favorite activewear pieces.

LNDR Long Line Sports Bra

A beige bra with a pop of navy is a great way to incorporate neutral tones into your activewear wardrobe.

Sweaty Betty Tinted Top

A classic top with a rose tint is a great stepping stone to try more neutrals in your activewear ensembles.

Falke Taupe Leggings

Try a bolder tan bottom, like this 3/4 legging, to master the trend.

Nike Therma Top

The perfect beige jersey top to complete your head-to-toe neutral tone look.

Adidas Pink Sneakers

Believe it or not, Millennial pink is the new neutral. Go for a muted tone and add some color variation to your monochromatic outfits.

Live The Process Wrap Top

Take a feminine approach to your activewear look by wearing a plunging wrap top instead of a sweatshirt.

Olympia Striped Nude Leggings

A pop of color in the waistband will help to break up the lighter tones.

Outdoor Voices Rose Quartz Bodysuit

The layering possibilities are endless.

Grey Champion Sweatshirt

Add in some gray to your classic colors to mix up the tones.

APL Cashmere Sneakers

A not-so-basic basic.

Laain Printed Nude Top

Add in printed details to add texture to your outfit!

