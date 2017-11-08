11 Pieces to Get the New '70s Look

The '70s are having a serious fashion moment and we can't get enough. From Marc Jacobs to Missoni, the fall 2017 runways were packed with pieces inspired by the decade (and there was no shortage on the street style set this Fashion Week either).

Perhaps it was a weekend binge of HBO's The Deuce that solidified our current obsession, but we can't stop dreaming of cozy shearling, muted floral and of course flared denim. The rich textures and subdued colors make this the ideal trend for fall, so find our must-have pieces to shop now. You will want to scoop these up quickly as the temperatures start to drop.

Shop our 11 favorites below.