11 Pieces to Get the New '70s Look

Christian Vierig/Getty (2); Claudio Lavenia/Getty
Kristina Rutkowski
Nov 07, 2017 @ 8:30 pm

The '70s are having a serious fashion moment and we can't get enough. From Marc Jacobs to Missoni, the fall 2017 runways were packed with pieces inspired by the decade (and there was no shortage on the street style set this Fashion Week either).

Perhaps it was a weekend binge of HBO's The Deuce that solidified our current obsession, but we can't stop dreaming of cozy shearling, muted floral and of course flared denim. The rich textures and subdued colors make this the ideal trend for fall, so find our must-have pieces to shop now. You will want to scoop these up quickly as the temperatures start to drop.

Shop our 11 favorites below.

 

1 of 11 Courtesy

THE SHEARLING COAT

This faux shearling is best paired with a dark denim flare jean and chunky turtleneck for a super '70s look. 

Uniqlo $50 (originally $60) SHOP NOW
2 of 11 Courtesy

THE ARGYLE SWEATER

This retro inspired sweater gets the modern treatment in a fresh color palette. 

Sandro $325 SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy

THE DARK DENIM FLARE

A hi-rise flare jean is the essential '70s closet staple. Try a style that is slightly cropped for an updated spin.

Eve Denim $300 SHOP NOW
4 of 11 Courtesy

THE CHECKED BLAZER

The graphic herringbone jacket gets the contemporary makeover in an oversized silhouette with bold buttons.  

Mango $130 SHOP NOW
5 of 11 Courtesy

THE SUEDE BOOT

Look for a knee high style in rich brown suede to compliment any look. 

Sole Society $140 SHOP NOW
6 of 11 Courtesy (2)

THE VELVET SUIT

This disco era suit nods to the vintage but is totally cool in a modern-day cut. 

Shop it: Frame blazer, $575; net-a-porter.com. Frame pant, $395; net-a-porter.com

7 of 11 Courtesy

THE TARTAN SKIRT 

This skirt pairs perfectly with a knee high boot and oversized sweater for an updated take on the trend. 

Tory Burch $398 SHOP NOW
8 of 11 Courtesy

THE CHAIN LINK BRACELET

Chunky gold jewelry is a must-have to top off your look and this perfect bracelet doesn't disappoint. 

A.P.C. $120 SHOP NOW
9 of 11 Courtesy

THE FLORAL BLOUSE

Look for a printed blouse in muted shades that pairs brilliantly with other textured pieces. 

Zara $40 SHOP NOW
10 of 11 Courtesy

THE CORDUROY TROUSER

This slim and slouchy trouser will be your go-to all season long.  

H&M $60 SHOP NOW
11 of 11 Courtesy

THE CROSSBODY BAG

A bohemian bag shape in vivid burgundy will brighten up any outfit. 

J. Crew $138 SHOP NOW

