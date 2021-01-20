All the Meaningful Inauguration Fashion You Missed While Staring at Michelle Obama
From Bernie's mittens to Gaga's giant bird to Deb Haaland's whole look.
If you were paying attention to the Inauguration, you've seen Michelle Obama's cranberry Sergio Hudson look, which she topped off with a smokey eye and the bounciest blowout I've witnessed to date.
The ensemble did not not just turn heads, it practically whipped them off the rubber necks of people seeking a better look at the former FLOTUS. On social media, citizens (fans) fawned over her belt, her pants, and her heavenly presence. InStyle's Slack similarly lit up with sentiments like, "DAMN," and "MICHELLE."
So it's understandable if you missed a few other fashion moments that were sprinkled in between, but they weren't short on symbolism or sentimentality. Let's take a look, shall we?
Bernie Sanders' Mittens
Sustainable fashion king, aka Sen. Bernie Sanders, made his gray coat a meme again when he sat socially distanced from the rest of the inaugural guests who were greeting each other with elbow extended. He matched his coat with fuzzy mittens, which, according to Today, were a gift from a schoolteacher in his home state of Vermont two years ago. The teacher, Jen Ellis, wrote on Twitter that the mittens are made from repurposed wool sweaters and fleece made with recycled water bottles.
I am asking you once again to please wear your warm gear for more than one season.
Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland's Outfit
Deb Haaland has made history as the first Secretary of the Interior of indigenous descent. For the occasion of President Joe Biden's inauguration, she chose a look that represents her heritage with traditional Pueblo attire, including a ribbon skirt and moccasins. 10/10, this look says fashion, meet history-maker.
Elizabeth Warren's Planned Parenthood Scarf
Was the senator dressed like a mom attending a Friday night football game to cheer on her son, the water boy? Not no. But we stan a shoutout to reproductive rights! Especially at the Capitol, where just two weeks ago rioters carrying violently graphic anti-abortion posters littered the lawns.
Nikolas Ajagu's Air Jordan Dior 1s
This is, according to Sneaker Twitter a big enough deal that "Dior 1s" began trending. Ajagu, the husband of Kamala Harris's niece Meena Harris, sent the sneaker heads into a tizzy after his shoes were spotted in a background shot of Sen. Amy Klobuchar's address. Apparently these sneakers go for upwards of $12,000, so sure, we'll call them fashion. Especially if it means that fashion in the Biden administration means more Nikes, and fewer Zara statement jackets.
Lady Gaga's Gold Bird
Schiaparelli haute couture designed by an American living in Paris? Yes and yes. While you may have gotten lost in the voluminous poufy skirt, her ribbon-wrapped milkmaid hairstyle, or those earrings, we can't forget about the giant gold bird stuck to her dress like Gaga to Bradley Cooper during the A Star Is Born press tour. Gaga tells us little monsters that the bird is a dove carrying an olive branch, which sends a fitting message of unity. Extremely on brand for the fledgling Biden administration, I'd say.
Need more inauguration fashion? Don't miss National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman's hoop-and-drop earrings (a gift from Oprah) or her padded headband that's single-handedly reviving that trend; Jennifer Lopez dripping in white (and pearls!) for her performance, Vice President Kamala Harris' super-meaningful suit, FLOTUS Jill Biden's frankly incredible coat, and everything about Ella Emhoff, step-daughter to Harris, whom I am once again asking to be my new best friend.