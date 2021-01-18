This Colorblock Turtleneck Sweater Is on Sale — but Only If You’re an Amazon Prime Member

In a world of Zoom meetings and FaceTime hangs, our sartorial priorities have shifted. We're no longer putting together outfits from head to toe, but rather from head to waist. And that means finding tops and sweaters that will stand out on screen, like the BerryGo Color-Block Turtleneck Sweater. Available in eight patterns, this statement knit is what your virtual-friendly wardrobe needs.
We haven't even told you the best part: Amazon Prime members can get select colors of the sweater for up to 25 percent off right now, meaning prices start at just $23. If you're not a Prime member yet, simply sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime to take advantage of this deal.
The oversized sweater is made from a super warm acrylic knit (that's not itchy at the turtleneck part, reviewers promise), and it includes turned-up cuffs for extra flair. You can decide how bold you want to go with this sweater, since the colorblock patterns come in everything from neutral black and brown to bright orange and peach. Pair it with your comfiest leggings or sweats and you'll be ready to hop on camera.
"It is surprisingly high quality and looks high end for the price," one recent reviewer wrote. "The structure is comparable to more mid range sweaters I have. The fit is baggy and oversized, which is perfect for wearing over leggings or for tucking into jeans. It's an absolute steal for the price!"
A pre-pandemic reviewer shared how she knew this sweater was a hit: "Showed up to an event with another girl wearing this same top, so you know it's cute!"
