11 Ways to Style Summer’s Biggest Shorts Trend

Image zoom Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Not really feeling those itty-bitty denim cutoffs this summer? Well, then you're in luck: Bermuda shorts are back, baby! The versatile summer staple — slightly longer in length, no-fuss, and able to be worn everywhere from the beach to the office — is one that's really worth investing in.

Sometimes, however, items seem easy to wear and work into your wardrobe, but then, on a morning when you're running late (of course!), you're left stumped about how to style them. That's why we've done the work for you, finding 12 Bermuda shorts outfit ideas to try when you're in need of some inspiration.

1. With a Striped Sweater

Image zoom Neil Mockford/GC Images

When it came to styling her long white shorts, Gwyneth Paltrow chose yet another summer staple: a striped sweater. She then completed the look with sneakers.

2. Go the Matchy-Matchy Route

Image zoom Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Shanina Shaik proved that sticking to one color and wearing a monochrome outfit is cool, rather than boring. Plus, it's an easy formula to rely on when you're in a rush.

3. Stick With a Suit

Image zoom Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

Suits are happening right now, and one that includes a light jacket and Bermuda shorts is the perfect solution for the workplace.

4. ...Or a Set

Image zoom Christian Vierig/Getty Images

There's minimal thought behind this look, but choosing a pairing with a bright pattern will help you stand out in a crowd.

5. With a Blazer

Image zoom Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Not sure what to pair with your denim bermuda shorts? Stick to a solid top and add a blazer for a sharp yet laid-back look.

6. With a White Tee

Image zoom Gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Hailey Baldwin's casual outfit choice is perfect for weekend by the beach. Find yourself a baggy pair of shorts, pair with a white tee, and boom — you're ready.

7. With a Button-Down

Image zoom Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Of course, if you're looking for something that might work for dinner or drinks, just add a collared shirt and maybe a pair of heels.

8. Throw on a Sweatshirt

Image zoom Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

Channel your inner '90s skater kid with a tie-dye sweatshirt, tube socks, and sneakers.

9. Opt For a Hawaiian-type Shirt

Image zoom Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images

The ultimate "dad-on-vacation" trend is having a moment, and everyone from Beyoncé to Justin Bieber is on board.

10. Add Some Chunky Sandals

Image zoom Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

From Birkenstocks to Tevas, the options are endless, and will definitely help you create a statement-making look.

11. Make 'Em Date-Night-Ready

Image zoom Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Joan Smalls was dressed to impress when she stepped out in this satin ensemble. While you don't need to wear a full suit, silky shorts feel a bit fancier and are an easy, breezy way to dress up when it's hot out.