REASONS TO LOVE IT

We've had seasons of ladylike looks, but these clothes truly honor a womanly shape. Don't get us wrong-there's nothing stereotypically feminine here. The look is stripped down and unfussy, with sculptural lines that play up your real curves.



HOW TO WORK IT

Pair round-shoulder coats and boxy, bell-sleeve jackets with tailored pants and fitted skirts to let the strong silhouettes stand out. Accessories should be understated-a large clutch and a choker or long earrings are all you need. For a slimming effect, try pieces with detailing down the front (the the Richard Chai and Maje dresses a couple of clicks away), which give the illusion of hourglass proportions.



Photos: (left to right) Zac Posen, Altuzarra, Dolce & Gabbana, Jil Sander