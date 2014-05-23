Find Out What Quirky Nickname Drew Barrymore Gave Bella Thorne

This former Disney phenom is about to take flight! Actress Bella Thorne, who stars in the romantic comedy Blended alongside Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler, also shows off her gorgeous face in our June issue. For the shoot, Thorne donned this season's ornate, moody designs by Dior (pictured above), Louis Vuitton, Dolce & Gabbana, Valentino, Erdem, Marc Jacobs, and Roberto Cavalli (looks she calls "Tim Burton meets Barbie doll"), and the young fashionista also gave us a peek into her jam-packed life.

With everything she has going on, it's hard to imagine 16-year-old Thorne getting much sleep these days—aside from her role in Blended (in theaters May 23), the young star has almost 16 million social media followers, is writing a young adult novel called Autumn Falls, currently acts as the face of Neutrogena, is hard at work on her first album, and to top it all off is designing a line of quinceañera dresses as a nod to her Cuban heritage.

Best known for Shake It Up, a Disney Channel television show Thorne starred in for three years, she doesn't plan to to twerk her way to adulthood like others who have preceded her. "I don’t really like to go out," she tells InStyle. "I love to sit in my bed and watch Netflix and eat Top Ramen." One sure sign she's not yet an adult? Her silly nickname, Pickle, which was given to her by Blended co-star Drew Barrymore. "We would yap over hair and makeup forever, total girls," Barrymore says of their time filming. "I feel like somewhere between a mom and a sister to her. I can't remember why I started calling her Pickle, but that's what she'll be for life."

Thorne may play a makeup-free tomboy (who eventually gets a makeover) in Blended, but fashion sense is one thing the actress isn't short on in real life. "She has impeccable style," Barrymore tells us. However, Thorne isn't the only one who can take credit for her adorable-yet-chic red carpet looks. "My mom still weighs in on what I wear," Thorne says. "She likes longer, and I like shorter."

We love her off-screen ensembles so much that we asked the actress to dish on the best outfits she's ever worn—see Bella Thorne's favorite red carpet looks in our gallery now!

To see Bella Thorne's full fashion feature and interview, pick up the June issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download now.

—Original story by Sarah Z. Wexler