Bella Hadid Just Proved That Rubbery Yellow Raincoats Are Still in
What's the first thing that comes to mind when you think about a yellow raincoat? For me, it's Madeline and Curious George, or any playful children's caricature, really. But now, I can add "supermodels" to my list, because Bella Hadid just wore a rubbery yellow raincoat that looks like it popped right out of a kid's book.
While in Rome with her boyfriend Mark Kalman this week, the model wore a bright yellow coat with a pair of AirPods Max (which are the new Sarah Jessica Parker-approved "it" accessory, if you haven't heard), black trousers, a quilted Chanel bag, and plaid canvas sneakers. Despite being pretty dressed-down, Hadid still managed to make the oversized raincoat look quite stylish, which personally made me question why I don't have one.
Ironically, the coat could actually be considered more controversial than fashionable. The style feels a bit outdated; that vibrant yellow shade isn't the easiest to pull off if you're not a kid, and the thick, rubberized material isn't exactly… chic. But Hadid has proven that it is in fact still cool to wear a yellow raincoat, and it seems like the internet agrees. We don't know what brand her exact coat is, but the general style isn't that easy to find at the moment; J. Crew's rubbery jacket is sold out, and Free People's yellow raincoats from Rains and Hunter are all but gone. All things considered, it looks like it's already a hot buy this spring.
If Hadid has lured you in, Amazon has plenty of rubbery-looking yellow coats. They may not be as thick or oversized as the model's, but they do get the aesthetic down. Under-the-radar brand Fahysee nailed the look and offers three different yellow jacket styles (among other colors). You can also opt for a darker yellow, fishtail-style Levi's raincoat that's on sale, or this shorter style from Helly Hansen, which is known for its sturdy waterproof jackets.
If you notice more people in yellow jackets out and about in the next couple of weeks, now you know why. Shop more Hadid-inspired yellow raincoats on Amazon, here.