Supermodels Are Swapping Out Their Sneakers for 2022's Next Biggest Shoe Trend

I've been saying this for weeks, but if you haven't been able to get your hands on a pair of Adidas Sambas, just go ahead and blame Bella Hadid. She's been wearing the 'It' shoe of the moment nonstop for over a year now, causing them to trend on TikTok and the streets of downtown New York. But even after wearing the coveted pair by Wales Bonner the other week in Italy, Hadid appears to be giving the shoes a break for another standout trend of the moment: clogs.

The clogs revival feels destined for this moment in time, where everyone just wants to run out of the house to do all of the things we've had to put on pause for years. Vacations that require boarding an airplane! Dinners to restaurants not within a three-block radius of your home! Walks to absolutely anywhere but the local pharmacy to get a nasal swab! The desire to do anything, or everything really, also feels at odds with the longing to finally dress up again. We're making up for literal years of lost time, and taking a moment to lace up shoes or shove our calves into thigh-high boots can feel like a minute too long. This is exactly where clogs come in.

Shop now: $219; shopbop.com

Clogs are just as easy to slip into as a pair of Vans, but far more elevated. The shoes' constant sightings in quirky fashion capitals like Copenhagen gives them a je ne sais quoi most other footwear associated with ease doesn't possess. They have the people-wear-these-in-Europe stamp of approval, and are not that different from Crocs or Birkenstocks in terms of ease or simplicity, but aren't ever the target of passionate internet think pieces or hate tweets. Hadid recently wore a platform pair by cool girl brand Simon Miller, known as the Bubble Clog, and styled it with another favorite 2022 trend: a tiny top and big pants. As expected, the shoes are already starting to sell out.

The Bubble Clog has all the makings of an 'It' shoe: it's been worn by Bella Hadid, it's comfortable, and it's cute. The platform and exaggerated shape give it the silhouette that reminds you of Bratz Doll shoes, which feels like the only requirement for a Gen Z-fueled obsession. For anyone not wanting to drop nearly $600 for a braided option, the brand recently collaborated with Melissa, famous for its jelly shoes, to create a rubber pair for $219. There are also plenty of similar platform clogs by brands like Jeffrey Campbell, and Sam Edelman for as little as $57.

Shop now: $525; nordstrom.com

Before you know it, clogs will be just as in your face as Sambas and just as impossible to find in stock. And while we can go ahead and blame Hadid, let's look at it this way: she's giving us a tip on what's about to be hot. Slipping into a trend has never been so easy — literally.

Shop the Hadid-approved clog trend, below.

