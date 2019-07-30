Bella Hadid’s Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit Was Designed by a Recent College Grad

Image zoom bellahadid/Instagram

Bella Hadid has never been one to stress about brand names (that is, unless they’re part of a chic logo-mania ensemble), and her latest swimwear look is further proof of her propensity for supporting on-the-rise designers.

On Saturday, July 27, the supermodel took to IG to share photos of herself and Dior Beauty Special Projects Manager Fanny Bourdette-Donon sporting the sexiest one-piece bathing suits, both of which were designed by industry newcomer Louisa Ballou. Hadid’s suit, which features a retro print and gold ring detailing, can be purchased from SSENSE for a hefty $375 — all in the name of supporting fresh talent, right?

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: Louisa Ballou Multicolor Sex Wax One-Piece Swimsuit, $375; ssense.com

According to her Instagram, Ballou showed her final graduate collection at London’s esteemed Central Saint Martins in May 2017. Since then, she’s been making money moves fast, seeing her swimwear designs on the likes of Charli XCX, Kali Uchis, and of course, the youngest Hadid sister. In addition to the high-rise suits worn by celebs, the South Carolina native has designed some equally covetable apparel, from psychedelic mesh dresses to a teeny mini skirt I could totally imagine Hadid wearing.

In my humble opinion, the best part of this new designer discovery is that Ballou had fewer than 3,000 followers on Instagram when Hadid posted photos wearing her suit (naturally, that number has been steadily increasing ever since). In other words, the designer’s talent, rather than social media clout, must have been what caught the 22-year-old It Girl’s eye.

For now, Ballou’s eponymous brand is available exclusively at Opening Ceremony and SSENSE, though we’ll inevitably see the rising star’s designs elsewhere soon. Props to Hadid for using her platform to support young creatives!