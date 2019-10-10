Bella Hadid's Chunky Ankle Boots Will Be Everywhere This Fall

Image zoom Robert Kamau/GC Images

Ahhhh, Dr. Marten season — or, as regular people call it, fall. For those of you who are less zealous about the chunky, ‘90s grunge maven, you may be unfamiliar with the fact that autumn and Dr. Marten boots go hand-in-hand. Bella Hadid, however, is clearly among the Docs devotees (as are many celebrities).

Stepping out for her birthday yesterday, the 23-year-old opted for one of the brand’s slightly more dainty styles (as dainty as you’d want your thick-stitched combat platforms to be, that is).

While the signature heel tag, yellow contrast stitching, and thickest-of-thick rubber soles gave away the boots’ maker, the feminine heart detailing on the vintage-inspired shoes are a newer touch than the brand’s typical utilitarian, wear-us-to-war vibe.

Hadid paired her Church Quad 5 Eye Boots with knee-high Wolford stocking socks, further cementing her in the ‘90s-chic Hall of Fame, and topped off the look with Matrix-esque micro sunnies that only she and her big sis seem able to actually pull off.

The ankle boots and stocking combo is the perfect transitional outfit for these tricky early fall days, when over-the-knee boots would stifle your legs but leaving them bare would prompt goose bumps and mysteriously fast-growing stubble.

And, while you may have your reservations about going full-on Matrix, Hadid’s footwear choice is super accessible and flattering: The style’s lower-cut silhouette, hefty width, and 1.25-inch platform make legs look longer and leaner.

Aside from being stylish, the boots are functional — made of cowhide leather and rubber soles, the chunky shoes will help you face unpredictable cold weather in comfort and without fear of damp, underprotected feet.

If you weren’t a superfan of Dr. Martens before, we’re assuming Bella’s birthday look has officially converted you, so grab a pair on Amazon and toss out all your other shoes. You won’t be needing them anymore.