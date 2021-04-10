Celebrities Can’t Stop Wearing These Comfy Basics, and Neither Can I
I like to think of my fashion sense as a 21st century spin on Full House's Kimmy Gibbler, which is to say I have trouble shopping for simple wardrobe staples. I've always gravitated toward bold patterns and textures, and that didn't feel like a problem until recently, when I looked in my closet and realized I owned just two neutral-colored shirts.
So when celebrity-approved basics label Belen offered to send me a sample, I jumped at the chance — and it could be the best style decision I've made in years. The brand's Dylan top has quickly become my favorite wear-everywhere garment.
I first discovered Belen last month, when I spotted its crisp white Rachel tee on Kendall Jenner. The supermodel styled the top with a mohair cardigan, menswear-inspired slacks, and a face mask courtesy of Skims. The brand has also been seen on Sofia Richie, whose pale brown Victoria shirt sold out after she wore it in an Instagram post. Belen still carries tons of similar options, like the turtleneck Demi top in shade camel.
When I first slipped on the espresso-colored Dylan shirt, it occurred to me that I might never have hated minimalist clothing — more likely, I hated the poor quality I was accustomed to. The ribbed crop top's rayon-spandex fabric gives it an almost silky consistency, and it stretches over every curve of my torso with minimal bunching.
I've washed and air-dried the shirt as directed and have yet to notice signs of wear or pilling. In my experience, that durability is hard to come by in such a cozy yet lightweight material.
Since hopping on the bandwagon, I've started eyeing Belen's other pieces, like the off-the-shoulder Stella top and the gray Gina sweatshirt, a fleece-lined crop with an adjustable elastic drawstring. Every garment comes pre-washed, which prevents colors from dulling over time. Plus, they're made in Los Angeles and 100 percent domestically sourced, meaning all materials come from the United States.
Prices for Belen's elevated basics start at just $38. Keep scrolling to shop a few covetable styles, including Jenner's exact raw-hem top, which is nearly sold out.
