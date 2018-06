1 of 8 MCV (3), Imaxtree

WHY WE LOVE IT

Marked more by resplendence than flash (sequins play only a minor role), these pieces make over-the-top brilliance come alive. It's an elegant, intentionally baroque look.



HOW TO WEAR IT

An imposing choice for evening rather than a sexy one, sparkle shines best in tailored shapes. Offset it with sleek hair and minimal jewelry. Note: If you're wary of the dry clean bills, encrusted accessories also provide that glint of dazzle.



Photos: (left to right) Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta, Lanvin, Dior