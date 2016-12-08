11 Images from the Chanel Metiers d'Art Show You Haven't Seen Yet

Benoit Peverelli
Andrea Cheng
Dec 08, 2016 @ 5:30 pm

By now, we've all obsessed over every single look, every beautiful detail from Chanel's ritzy Metiers d'Art 2017 collection (and if you haven't yet, here's where you can see the entire 78-look line-up). It marked Cara Delevingne's return from modeling retirement (she opened and closed the show), fashion darling Lily-Rose Depp's runway debut, and Pharrell's first-ever Chanel fashion show cameo (who also wore a headpiece that launched a debate at the InStyle HQ). 

We thought we had seen it all—until we got a glimpse at behind-the-scenes images from the fittings, from the lookbook shoot, and from the show day of. And it's every bit as good as the official run-of-show. There are never-before-seen snaps capturing Pharrell marveling at his double-C pendant, Karl Lagerfeld directing and photographing the press kit, Sofia Richie test-driving her look during the fitting, and models taking cutesy selfies backstage. And then there are images that are just impossibly stunning. 

Scroll through to see 11 of the prettiest pictures from the Chanel Metiers d'Art collection that we bet you haven't seen yet.

1 of 11 Benoit Peverelli

At the Chanel Metiers d'Art 2017 Fitting

Absolute stunning.

2 of 11 Benoit Peverelli

At the Chanel Metiers d'Art 2017 Fitting

Lily-Rose Depp trying on her second Chanel look—a floral-appliqued tulle LBD.

3 of 11 Benoit Peverelli

At the Chanel Metiers d'Art 2017 Fitting

Pharrell marveling at the double C's (note Karl Lagerfeld chillin' in the background). 

4 of 11 Benoit Peverelli

At the Chanel Metiers d'Art 2017 Fitting

Renowned hair stylist Sam McKnight performing his magic.

5 of 11 Benoit Peverelli

At the Chanel Metiers d'Art 2017 Fitting

Sofia Richie test-driving her Chanel look. 

6 of 11 Olivier Saillant

At the Chanel Metiers d'Art Lookbook Shot

All images directed and photographed by Karl Lagerfeld himself.

7 of 11 Benoit Peverelli

Backstage at the Chanel Metiers d'Art 2017 Show

A model waiting to hit the runway.

8 of 11 Benoit Peverelli

Backstage at the Chanel Metiers d'Art 2017 Show

Is she daydreaming? Dancing like no one's watching? Finishing a curtsy? Whatever the case, it made for a dreamy photo.

9 of 11 Benoit Peverelli

Backstage at the Chanel Metiers d'Art 2017 Show

All dressed up and ready to go.

10 of 11 Benoit Peverelli

Backstage at the Chanel Metiers d'Art 2017 Show

The best way to kill time? Taking cute selfies.

11 of 11 Benoit Peverelli

Backstage at the Chanel Metiers d'Art 2017 Show

A close-up shot of the world's fanciest fashion puffer

