11 Images from the Chanel Metiers d'Art Show You Haven't Seen Yet

By now, we've all obsessed over every single look, every beautiful detail from Chanel's ritzy Metiers d'Art 2017 collection (and if you haven't yet, here's where you can see the entire 78-look line-up). It marked Cara Delevingne's return from modeling retirement (she opened and closed the show), fashion darling Lily-Rose Depp's runway debut, and Pharrell's first-ever Chanel fashion show cameo (who also wore a headpiece that launched a debate at the InStyle HQ).

We thought we had seen it all—until we got a glimpse at behind-the-scenes images from the fittings, from the lookbook shoot, and from the show day of. And it's every bit as good as the official run-of-show. There are never-before-seen snaps capturing Pharrell marveling at his double-C pendant, Karl Lagerfeld directing and photographing the press kit, Sofia Richie test-driving her look during the fitting, and models taking cutesy selfies backstage. And then there are images that are just impossibly stunning.

Scroll through to see 11 of the prettiest pictures from the Chanel Metiers d'Art collection that we bet you haven't seen yet.