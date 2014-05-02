Go Behind the Scenes with the InStyle Team and Cameron Diaz for Her May Cover Shoot

We traveled to St. Barts for our Cameron Diaz-covered May issue (lucky us)—and we documented it every step of the way. Rina Stone, InStyle's creative director, Melissa Rubini, our style director (who created each and every one of Diaz's dreamy-chic looks), and Lisa Martin, our photo director, spent a few days on the tropical paradise island with Diaz—only stepping off to shoot on a 65-foot racing sailboat named The Lone Fox that set sail on the St. Jean Bay.

The cover-creating dream team documented their experience and shared their behind-the-scenes shots, which include a view from their temporary seaside office, the special drink they had to celebrate a job well done, and pictures from their flight to St. Barts—a flight Rina tells us was "practically a nose dive."

