Go Behind the Scenes with the InStyle Team and Cameron Diaz for Her May Cover Shoot

Courtesy Photo
Alexandra DeRosa
May 02, 2014 @ 3:34 pm

We traveled to St. Barts for our Cameron Diaz-covered May issue (lucky us)—and we documented it every step of the way. Rina Stone, InStyle's creative director, Melissa Rubini, our style director (who created each and every one of Diaz's dreamy-chic looks), and Lisa Martin, our photo director, spent a few days on the tropical paradise island with Diaz—only stepping off to shoot on a 65-foot racing sailboat named The Lone Fox that set sail on the St. Jean Bay.

The cover-creating dream team documented their experience and shared their behind-the-scenes shots, which include a view from their temporary seaside office, the special drink they had to celebrate a job well done, and pictures from their flight to St. Barts—a flight Rina tells us was "practically a nose dive."

Click through the gallery to go behind-the-scenes at InStyle's May cover shoot with Cameron Diaz.

Plus, pick up the May issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download now.

1 of 13 Courtesy Photo

Shooting the Cover

Cameron Diaz posed with windblown hair for photographer Giampaolo Sgura's camera in a Donna Karan New York dress that InStyle style director Melissa Rubini cinched with a Tod's leather belt.
Advertisement
2 of 13 Courtesy Photo

A Window Seat View

"I love how a camera can catch the blades but you can't see them. This is the last picture I took on the way in because it became very windy and scary. The landing onto St. Barts is practically a nose dive," says InStyle's creative director Rina Stone.
3 of 13 Courtesy Photo

Cameron Smiles for the Camera

With a sea of palm trees behind her, Cameron smiled for photographer Giampaolo Sgura in a Kule sweater and Carolina Herrera swim bottoms.
Advertisement
4 of 13 Courtesy Photo

View from the Villa

"This is the view over the infinity pool from the villa we shot at," says Stone.
Advertisement
5 of 13 Courtesy Photo

An Array of Wide-Brim Hats

Wide-brim hats were on hand to protect our crew (and Cameron!) from the strong St. Barts sun.
Advertisement
6 of 13 Courtesy Photo

A Pre-Shoot Shot

"I took this picture of these Lanvin shoes in the wild. This is just me having fun while Cameron was being prepped for the first shot," says Stone.
Advertisement
7 of 13 Courtesy Photo

Racks of Ready-to-Wear

Rubini brought along a carefully-curated selection of designer duds, all of which stayed safe from the sun in the shade.
Advertisement
8 of 13 Courtesy Photo

Sailboat Scenery

"This was the view from the 'office' as we headed out to sea on day two," says Stone.
Advertisement
9 of 13 Courtesy Photo

A Picture-Perfect View

Our InStyle dream team made sure to capture lots of scenic pictures to bring back and share with our New York office (and you, too!).
Advertisement
10 of 13 Courtesy Photo

Adding Some Finishing Touches

Rubini jumped in to make some finishing touches to Cameron Diaz's Fausto Puglisi Hawaiian-print look.
Advertisement
11 of 13 Courtesy Photo

After the rain ...

At the end of the first day of shooting with Cameron Diaz, a rainbow cast over the beautiful island of St. Barts.
Advertisement
12 of 13 Courtesy Photo

A Celebratory Drink

Stone, Rubini, and photo director Lisa Martin headed out to restaurant Bonito for a celebratory drink on their last night in St. Barts. Bonito's Ginger Mule, delivered in a charming cup, fit the bill.

Try it yourself:
400mL Mezcal, aged 3 years
200mL ginger liquor
200mL fresh lime juice
Agave syrup
600mL ginger beer
Advertisement
13 of 13 Courtesy Photo

On the Way Back to New York

"This was our flight headed back home," says Stone. "Melissa kept reassuring me the flight out is not scary. Mission accomplished," she adds.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!